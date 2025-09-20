What's happening...

WWE Wrestlepalooza lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for the first ESPN Unlimited premium live event

September 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Wrestlepalooza event will be held tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and AJ Lee in a mixed tag match

-Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship

-John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the final time

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Powell’s POV: The Cena vs. Lesnar match will open the show. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Wrestlepalooza as it streams at 6CT/7ET on the ESPN Unlimited app and Netflix internationally. Jake and I will team up for same-night audio reviews of Wrestlepalooza and AEW All Out that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

