AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Bob Evans, TJP, The Bunny, Marianna Komlos, Steve Rickard

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. The show features AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight vs. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in an all-star eight-man tag match. Jake Barnett has the week off, so join me for our weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Philly. If you are attending and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade, and I gave the show a B grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Evans is 53.

-TJP (TJ Perkins) is 41.

-The Bunny (Laura Dennis) is 38. She also worked as Allie in TNA.

-The late Marianna Komlos was born on September 3, 1969. She played the role of Mrs. Cleavage in the Beaver Cleavage skits on WWE television. She died of breast cancer at age 35 on September 26, 2004.

-The late Steve Rickard was born on September 3, 1929. He died at age 85 on April 5, 2015.