WWE Survivor Series WarGames results: Powell’s review of two WarGames matches, John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

San Diego, California, at Petco Park

Streamed live November 29, 2025, on ESPN Unlimited (Netflix internationally)

Cassie B performed the national anthem to close the countdown show (apparently, Cassie A was unavailable)… Michael Cole narrated backstage/arrival shots of “Team Rhea” and “Team Asuka,” Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella, and Dominik Mysterio. Dom was cheered by his hometown fans…

The sirens blared as the cage started to lower around the two rings. “Let the WarGames begin,” Cole said… A Survivor Series WarGames video package aired… Pyro shot off from a platform inside the stadium. Cole said over 45,000 people would be in attendance.

Powell’s POV: They are shooting straight when it comes to topping 45,000 for the attendance. Less than an hour before the show, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 45,646 with 45,034 tickets distributed.

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor read through the rules of the WarGame match. Charlotte Flair made her entrance and stopped to greet a fan at ringside. Cole said the girl is battling a brain issue. Asuka’s entrance followed. Cole and Wade Barrett checked in from their ringside broadcast table and introduced the Spanish broadcast team.

1. “Team Rhea” Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee vs. “Team Asuka” Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch in a WarGames match. Flair and Asuka started the match. Flair went for a fallaway slam, but Asuka countered with a German suplex and then threw a kick at Flair. Asuka caught Flair on the ropes and knocked her down to the apron.

The second entrant for Team Rhea was Iyo Sky, who brought a trash can lid with her name painted on it. Sky brought the weapon inside the cage, but Asuka took it away. Sky put Asuka down with a dropkick and grabbed the weapon. Asuka clotheslined Sky over the ropes. Asuka kicked Flair. Sky tried to go from rope to rope and slipped, but she still made contact with Asuka on the way down. Sky got Asuka down in a corner and then ran toward her, put the weapon in front of her knees, before crashing into Asuka. Sky ground Asuka’s face on the steel plate that covers the opening between the two rings.

The second entrant for Team Asuka was Becky Lynch. Cole said Lynch was the self-appointed captain of the team. Lynch brought a kendo stick inside the cage with her and worked over Sky with it. Lynch got the better of Sky and then Flair.

The third entrant for Team Rhea was Alexa Bliss, who ran to the ring and entered without a weapon. Bliss dropkicked Sky’s trash can lid into Asuka. Bliss worked over Lncy with a series of slaps and then drilled her with a knee strike. Flair picked up Bliss and had her dropkick Lynch. Bliss and Flair hit the heels with stereo Natural Selections.

The third entrant for Team Asuka was Kairi Sane, who brought a green chain with her. Sane wrapped the chair around her first and then jumped off the top rope and punched Flair. Sane ran over to help Asuka. Sky jumped from the ropes into a trash can lid shot from Sane. The heels wrapped the chain around the three babyfaces while they were on the mat. Lynch held the chain, and then Asuka and Sane dropkicked their opponents.

The fourth entrant for Team Rhea was AJ Lee. Lynch tried to hold the door closed to prevent Lee from entering. Lee climbed up the door and over the top of the cage. Lee stood on the top rope and then hit Asuka and Sane with a crossbody block. Lynch showed fear and tried to run away from Lee, who caught her and slammed her head into two turnbuckles. Lee skipped around one of the rings and then ran Lynch through the ropes and into the cage three times. Lee hit Lynch with a Shining Wizard. Sane hit Lee from behind and then mocked Lee skipping. Lee quickly got the better of Sane. Asuka approached Lee while the broadcast team said they’d never met in the ring before. Lynch hit Lee from behind, and then the heels put the boots to Lee until her partners ran over to help.

The fourth entrant for Team Asuka was Nia Jax, who wore new gear. Jax hit Flair and Bliss with hip attacks that drove them into the cage. Jax dropped Sky with a punch and then mocked her by pointing at herself. Lee threw punches at Jax, who shoved her to the mat. Jax powerbombed Sky and then played to the crowd for heat.

The fifth and final entrant for Team Rhea was Rhea Ripley, who carried a bag with kendo sticks and the trash can with Sky’s name on it. Cole said Ripley’s face shield and gear were inspired by the Terrifier movies. Ripley put Sane in a Prism Lock. Sky put a trash can over Sane’s head while she was in the hold, and then Sky got a running start and kicked the can. Jax put down Sky and Ripley. Bliss put Jax down with a DDT.

The fifth and final entrant for Team Asuka was Lash Legend, who didn’t get much of a reaction from the live crowd. Once Legend and referee Jessika Carr were inside the cage, Taylor declared, “And now let the WarGames begin.” Cole said Lynch has had issues with the referee and dubbed her Crooked Carr. Legend and Ripley fought. Legend put Ripley down with a powerbomb. When Ripley stood up, Legend put her down with a pump kick. Legend covered Ripley for a two count.

Lynch put Bliss down with a Manhandle Slam and went for the pin, but Sky broke it up with an Over the Moonsault. Jax and Legend tossed Sky from one ring onto her teammates in the other ring. Sane wrapped her chain around her arm. Asuka held Sky while Sane hit her with an Insane Elbow. Ripley broke up the pin attempt that followed.

The heels surrounded Ripley while her partners were down. Flair shoved Ripley to spare her from Asuka’s mist, which hit Legend instead. Bliss hit Jax with Twisted Bliss. Sky stood on the top of the cage. Lee tried to hand her the trash can, but she was too short. Ripley put Lee on her back, and then she handed the can to Sky, who put it over her head and performed a Swanton onto some of the heels.

Lynch was the only heel standing. She tried to escape the cage, but she was pulled back inside by Flair. Bliss punched Lynch, and then Ripley hit Lynch with Riptide. Lee put Lynch in the Black Widow hold and got the quick submission win.

“Team Ripley” Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee defeated “Team Asuka” Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch in 41:10 in a WarGames match.

Lee’s music played while the babyfaces celebrated together, and then pyro shot off…

Powell’s POV: A decent modern WarGames match. They followed the usual formula by giving everyone a moment to shine. It was wise to have the inexperienced Legend enter last, and it was likely effective in terms of making her seem like a heavy hitter in the eyes of casual viewers. I like the idea of Lynch taking the loss for her team. She dropped the Women’s Intercontinental Title recently, and her character is a lot of fun when she gets manic over losing matches.

A video package focused on the build to the Intercontinental Title match…

Rapper Lil Yachty, singer Adriel Favela, boxer Andy Ruiz, and San Diego Padres’ pitcher Jeremiah Estrada were shown in the crowd…