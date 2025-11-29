WWE Survivor Series WarGames polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show November 29, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Survivor Series WarGames Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Survivor Series WarGames Poll: Vote for the best match Men’s WarGames with Punk, Rhodes, Reigns, and The Usos vs. Brock, Breakker, Reed, McIntyre, and Paul Women’s WarGames with Lynch, Asuka, Sane, Jax, and Legend vs. Ripley, Sky, Lee, Flair, and Bliss John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the Women’s World Championship pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe survivor series wargames
Be the first to comment