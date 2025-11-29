Reality of Wrestling “Bases Loaded” results: Vetter’s review of Zilla Fatu vs. Ryan Davidson, Hollyhood Hayley J vs. Kiah Dream for the ROW Women’s Title, AJ Francis vs. Gino Medina

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

Reality of Wrestling “Bases Loaded”

Taped October 19, 2025, in Katy, Texas, at Home Run Dugout

Streamed November 28, 2025, on the YouTube.com

This was an outdoor show on a baseball field on a sunny day, and the crowd was maybe 250; they set up many rows of chairs that sat empty. This event was uploaded to the ROW YouTube channel on Friday. The camera work is good, and I’m pleased to see on-screen graphics, which are too often missing on other ROW shows I’ve watched lately.

* The live event apparently also had some live music to go with the wrestling, but that wasn’t included in the video — just the wrestling.

1. A Battle Royal. No intros, so we just opened with about 15 guys in the ring, and I only recognized about half of them. Former NXT/MLW/AEW talent EJ Nduka was in the ring, as is the tall Hitt, who I recently noted looks exactly like a thicker Chris Kanyon. Movie Myk is in there; I’ve seen him in Dustin Rhodes’ promotion. Hitt tossed Myk. Buck Gator, whom I just saw on a recent ROW show, is in there. Gasper Hernandez, Jimmy House, Ayden Cristiano are in the ring. Nduka tossed someone. Gasper tossed Buck Gator. At 4:30 we were down to five guys: Nduka, Rudy Garza, Gasper Hernandez, Blake Troop and Jay Alexander. Nduka nailed a spinebuster on Jay Alexander and kicked him over the top rope to the floor. Gasper tossed Garza, so we’re down to three! Nduka and Gasper fought on the apron; Troop dropkicked them both to the grass to win the match. Okay, harmless battle royal.

Blake Troop won a 15ish-man battle royal at 7:58.

2. AJ Francis (w/House Money) vs. Gino Medina for the ROW Glory Title. Gino just wrestled in a six-person tag on Friday’s ROH episode in a losing effort to Tony Nese, Arya Daivari, and Stori Denali; Gino also was in MLW a few years ago. Francis got on the mic and boasted about being the longest-reigning Glory champion of all time, and he plugged his new album; LOUD boos for that. He offered Gino the opportunity to forfeit the match, drop to a knee, and kiss his ring! Gino dropped to a knee, but of course, he hit some blows.

Gino clotheslined Francis over the top rope to the grass, then he dove through the ring onto Francis at 1:00. They looped the ring as they fought at ringside. Francis’ faction partners attacked Gino, but he got into the ring before a countout at 2:30. Francis immediately choked him in the ropes. He hit a running kick in the corner and was in charge. Gino fired up and hit some chops. He hit a buzzsaw kick, but AJ immediately hit a spear for a nearfall at 5:00. Gino hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Gino got him on his shoulders and hit an Air Raid Crash at 7:30, but Francis’ “House Money” teammates put his foot on the ropes. The ref saw it and ejected them. Someone hopped in the ring (I think it was Quentin Wynters) and struck Medina with a title belt and ducked under the ring. Francis hit a chokeslam to get the tainted pin. The commentators assumed I knew who he was and never actually said his name. (Based on what happened later, I believe it was Wynters.)

AJ Francis defeated Gino Medina to retain the ROW Glory Title at 8:44.

3. Hollyhood Haley J vs. Kiah Dream for the ROW Women’s Title. Haley J carried a small white dog in her arms to the ring; a commentator said he’s “Mr. Bubbles.” The bell rang, and they each played to the crowd; the fans were 100% behind Kiah. Of course, Haley J attacked from behind and hit some chops. Haley won this belt from Kiah in a four-way in August.

Haley hit a neckbreaker on the middle rope at 2:30, and they fought to the ground, looped the ring, and traded chops. In the ring, Haley J kept her grounded in a rear-naked choke. Kiah fired up and hit a clothesline and a dropkick, then a second-rope flying stunner for a nearfall at 6:00. Haley J hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. She hit a running stomp and got the pin. Decent.

Hollyhood Haley J defeated Kiah Dream to retain the ROW Women’s Title at 6:54.

4. Zilla Fatu (Maxwell Creed) vs. Ryan Davidson (w/Booker T). I’ve noted before that with Davidson’s rotund build, he makes me think a bit of PCO. Zilla (the son of Umaga) is still a top-five unsigned talent. The crowd started a “Yeet!” chant, and a commentator asked if that was copyright infringement. They each played to the crowd at the bell, and this crowd was fully behind Zilla; they finally locked up 70 seconds in and had a feeling-out process. Davidson finally opened it up with some chops, then stomped on him in the corner. Zilla hit a flying headbutt in the corner at 4:00.

Zilla dove over the top rope, but his feet got caught, and he went straight down on his head on the grass; he popped to his feet to show he was okay, but that made me jump. In the ring, Davidson tossed him across the ring for a nearfall at 5:30. Davidson hit some European Uppercuts, but it only woke up Zilla and fired him up. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down. Zilla hit some leaping shoulder tackles and a DDT, then his pop-up Samoan Drop at 8:00 that POPPED the crowd. He went for the flying Samoan Spike, but Davidson pulled the ref in front, so Zilla struck the ref!

Zilla hit a Samoan Spike on Davidson. Booker T hopped in the ring and struck Zilla from behind! AJ Francis and his faction hopped in the ring and stomped on Zilla. Booker T accidentally hit Francis; Zilla hit a Samoan Spike on Booker T, then a superkick on Quentin Wynters. Maxwell Creed jumped in and hit a uranage on Quentin. Zilla hit another Samoan Spike on Davidson for the pin. A chaotic, fun finish; this crowd was entertained.

Zilla Fatu defeated Ryan Davidson at 11:07.

Final Thoughts: I found the online ad for this event, and it noted the wrestling was just one hour, followed by the live music. (The show clocked in at 56 minutes, and they filled the time well.) Zilla simply has ‘it.’ He has the aura and star power. I’ve noted before that he would be a perfect fit in TNA; I really don’t think WWE needs another guy in their bloodline groups.

I had seen Blake Troop in NWA a couple of years ago and was really impressed with him. Glad to see he’s still active. Nothing really stood out, but I was entertained. You can tell they booked the show for a crowd that wasn’t necessarily big wrestling fans; lots of playing to the fans and getting them to cheer or boo.