Limitless Wrestling “Crunch Time” results (7/20): Vetter’s review of Dezmond Cole vs. Donovan Dijak, Davienne vs. Gabby Forza in Vacationland Cup qualifiers, Ichiban vs. John Walters

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Crunch Time”

July 20, 2025, in Hermon, Maine, at Morgan Hill Event Center



Troy Nelson and Johnny Torres provided commentary. I’ve seen shows in this venue before; this is a lodge building at a resort – it’s not their regular venue. The crowd was maybe 100, including some people watching on the second level of this venue. The lights were on, and it’s easy to see. I again will point out this ring isn’t as tall as a WWE ring; it really makes dives look different.

1. Anthony Greene and Aiden Aggro and J-Heru vs. Aaron Rourke and Milo Mirra and Seabass Finn. The dork Milo bounced to the ring on his Pogo Stick; again, he looks like a 5’10” version of Drew McIntyre, and he opened against Greene. Everyone jumped in the ring and brawled, and the heels bailed to the floor. Back in the ring, the heels began working over Finn. Finn hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Aggro at 3:30; the commentators reiterated that Finn has a college wrestling background (which is why I always say he needs to dump this fisherman gimmick.) Aggro and J-Heru hit a team suplex on Finn for a nearfall at 5:00.

Rourke finally got a hot tag at 8:00 (he had only been in the ring a few seconds until now!) and he cleared the ring and was fired up. He hit running buttbumps on each heel in separate corners. The babyfaces hit stereo dives to the floor on the heels. Rourke missed a split-legged moonsault. Greene hit his second-rope Unprettier faceplant on Rourke for a nearfall. SOMEHOW the end of the match is missing! Instead, we are suddenly in the next match!!! Grrrrr. (How does that happen?) So… they went at least 11:30, so I presume the match was just about to end. The following result comes from cagematch.net:

Anthony Greene and Aiden Aggro and J-Heru defeated Aaron Rourke and Milo Mirra and Seabass Finn.

2. Ichiban vs. John Walters. Walters was in ROH 15-20 years ago; he’s now bald but even in his mid-40s is in great shape. I rewound the feed because I was baffled, but yes, we just went from the end of the last match and into this one. So, I restarted the stopwatch. They were trading some basic reversals, so I presume this just started. Walters targeted the left arm. Ichiban hit a huracanrana and a dropkick into the corner at 3:30. Ichiban nailed a flip dive to the floor and barreled onto Walters. In the ring, Walters hit a chop block on the left knee, and he began working it over.

Walters hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. He choked Ichiban in the ropes. Walters charged into a corner and crashed shoulder-first. Ichiban hit a second-rope missile dropkick. Ichiban hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner, a superkick, and a crossbody block for a nearfall at 10:30. Walters hit a Widow’s Peak neckbreaker for a believable nearfall. Ichiban hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Walters set up for a Sharpshooter, but Ichiban fought free. Ichiban nailed his leaping Flatliner for the pin. That was really good. If I missed any of this match, it was probably just a few seconds.

Ichiban defeated John Walters at 13:08.

* Sam Leterna joined commentary here.

3. Davienne vs. Gabby Forza in a Vacationland Cup qualifying match. The commentators noted how Davienne has trimmed down and is “in the best shape of her life.” They brawled at the bell, and it went to the floor. They looped the ring and traded chops in front of the fans. Davienne pushed Gabby face-first into the ring post at 2:30. In the ring, Davienne was in charge, kicked Gabby in the corner, and got a nearfall. Gabby hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner, then a sit-out powerbomb at 5:00, and they were both down.

Gabby hit some clotheslines and a powerslam, then a running buttbump in the corner and a crossbody block into the corner. Gabby did an airplane spin-into-a-Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 7:00. Davienne hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall, and she applied a Boston Crab at 9:00, but Gabby escaped, and Forza hit a spear! Gabby then hit a sit-out piledriver for the pin! Good match.

Gabby Forza defeated Davienne at 9:39 to qualify for the Vacationland Cup.

* Three masked people jumped in the ring and attacked Gabby! It was clearly B3cca and the “Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio. They removed their ski masks and continued to assault Forza. This brought out Bear Bronson (Gabby’s husband) for the save. Bronson challenged the Shooter Boys to a handicap match.

4. Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson vs. B3cca, Aaron Ortiz, and Anthony Vecchio in a handicap match. Gabby and Bear each hit a Shooter Boy; B3cca ran to the back! I started the stopwatch at first contact, but we haven’t had a bell yet to officially begin. Gabby went to the back and threw B3cca through the curtain and onto the Shooter Boys, and all five fought on the floor as they looped the ring. Vecchio was trapped in a trash can, and Bronson put Ortiz in a trash can, too.

In a fun spot, Gabby bodyslammed B3cca at 4:30 onto a horizontal guardrail link, which was on top of the Shooter Boys! Bronson did a Gorilla Press, tossing Ortiz into the ring, and we got a bell to officially begin at 5:05! Gabby hit a fallaway slam on Ortiz. Ortiz hit a back suplex on Gabby. The heels began working over Gabby in their corner. B3cca applied a Boston Crab at 8:30. The Shooter Boys knocked Bronson off the apron so he wasn’t there for a hot tag. Bronson finally got the hot tag, and he hit some clotheslines and a back-body drop.

Bronson put both Shooter Boys on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 10:30. B3cca got in and hit a LOUD slap to Bear’s face. Bear grabbed her, but the Shooter Boys hit double chop blocks on his knees. The heels then hit triple superkicks on him! B3cca hit an Athena-style flying stunner on Bear for a nearfall, but Gabby made the save at 12:00. Bear hit a double shoulder tackle on the Boys, then he flattened B3cca in the corner. Gabby tagged back in. B3cca accidentally struck the ref! Bear set up for a dive, but the Boys hit him with the guardrail link! Meanwhile, B3cca hit a stunner on Gabby, then a 450 Splash for the pin! Good action; that was a lot of fun.

B3cca, Aaron Ortiz, and Anthony Vecchio defeated Gabby Forza and Bear Bronson in a handicap match at 14:15.

* A 20-minute intermission and the clock counted us down. (I guess I’ll take that over a promotion that says they are taking a 10-minute break that goes nearly 30 minutes!)

5. DJ Powers and Jose Zamora vs. Anthony Kentish and Hayden Kentish. This is a debut for the Jamaican-born Kentish brothers, and they came to the ring to generic reggae music. One brother wore yellow pants; the other wore green trunks. This is my second time seeing Powers and Zamora team up this month; they are both such slimy heels. They are a natural pairing. The brothers hit stereo dropkicks at 1:30, then they clotheslined the heels over the top rope to the floor and hit stereo planchas.

In the ring, the brothers hit a team bulldog. The heels began stomping on the brother in the green trunks. (I don’t think our commentators know which brother is which.) Yellow pants brother got the hot tag at 6:00 and he cleared the ring. He hit a missile dropkick. They hit a top-rope doomsday guillotine leg drop to pin Powers! Fairly paint-by-numbers tag match, but these kids looked decent.

Anthony Kentish and Hayden Kentish defeated DJ Powers and Jose Zamora at 6:53.

6. A battle royal, with the winner earning a Vacationland Cup slot. Some guys who wrestled earlier (Jose Zamora, DJ Powers, Seabass Finn, Anthony Greene, J-Heru, Milo Mirra) were in this as well as several rookies I just saw in a Royal Rumble match at Chaotic Wrestling last week. Some wrestlers I recognized include: Liviyah, Sister Selena, Perry Von Vicious, Hazard, Jason Maverick. We might have 25 or so guys in this ring (and just the two women). Patrick Wheatman, a teenage redhead in blue pants, was in there. (Thank you, Chaotic Wrestling notes!) Omar La Casa, the Romeo/lover gimmick kid who also debuted in that rumble last week, was in there too. The commentators laughed and laughed as guys kept coming out of the back, “like a clown car.”

We’re suddenly down to 11 left. Liviyah hit a spear on Greene, but Hazard quickly eliminated her at 5:30. Yes, I’m now counting 10 in there (unless someone is hiding on the floor.) PVV (think Chris Hero with a receding hairline) tossed someone. Hazard eliminated a guy who looked like the uni-bomber. Milo Mirra dropkicked someone off the apron to the floor. Aiden Aggro (who was not in the match!) low-bridged the top rope, causing PVV to fall to the floor. Perry chased Aggro to the back.

J-Heru and Greene (faction partners here!) began shoving each other. I’m seeing FIVE left: Finn, Hazard, Greene, Milo, and J-Heru. (Unsurprisingly, all are regulars here.) Hazard hit a low blow and eliminated Finn. Milo eliminated Hazard and we’re down to three! Milo tossed J-Heru. Milo hit a Death Valley Driver and he was fired up. They fought on the ring apron. Milo bounced on his stupid Pogo Stick; his feet haven’t touched the ground. However, Hazard came out of nowhere and hit a Pounce that sent Milo flying! Because his feet now touched the ground, he was eliminated, and Greene was the winner!

Anthony Greene won a battle royal to earn a slot in the Vacationland Cup at 14:51.

7. Dezmond Cole vs. Donovan Dijak in a Vacationland Cup qualifying match. Obviously, this was a reason to tune in, and it’s a first-time-ever. I’ve always compared the bald high-flyer Dezmond to Ricochet. He is fairly short, so he’s giving up a LOT of height. Standing reversals early as they twisted each other’s left arm. Cole hit a huracanrana at 3:30, then a dropkick that sent Dijak to the floor. Cole tried a flip dive to the floor, but Dijak caught him and hit a Dominator (swinging faceplant!) on the apron! Ouch! In the ring, Dijak kept Dezmond grounded. Cole hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Dijak, and they were both down at 8:00.

Cole hit some leaping forearm strikes. Cole hit a Michinoku Driver, a guillotine leg drop, and a huracanrana to the floor. In the ring, he trapped Dijak’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then hit a German Suplex at 10:00. Dijak clocked him with a kick to the face in the corner. He put Cole on his shoulders, but Dezmond avoided a Feast Your Eyes knee strike. Dijak hit a superkick and the Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 12:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Cole avoided the discus Mafia Kick, and he hit a jumping knee, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. He hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. Dijak nailed the discus Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 14:00. Cole countered with a brainbuster. He hit a frogsplash, going three-quarters of the way across the ring, for a nearfall. Dijak again put Cole on his shoulders, but Cole again avoided Feast Your Eyes. Cole barely grazed him on a spin kick, but they kept going. They got up and traded open-hand slaps. Cole went to the top rope and hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin!

Dezmond Cole defeated Donovan Dijak at 16:11.

Final Thoughts: A fun show. Dijak continues to impress against all the top-tier guys in the New England area who are significantly shorter than him. A really good main event between those two, and Cole is an underrated talent. Ichiban-Walters was really sharp for second, and I’ll go with Gabby-Davienne for third.

While I loved the Chaotic Wrestling rumble match (it really was well mapped out!), this battle royal was the usual mess when you just throw 15 or so unknown wrestlers in the ring. It was just a few too many people, and the action really didn’t begin until we had 10ish left. Yes, the battle royal is certainly skippable. And it’s too bad the finish of the opener was cut off, but I think almost all of it did air.