NXT TV rating for the show featuring Undertaker, plus Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 747,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 586,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.12 rating. Last week’s NXT numbers were down due to the show running against the MLB All-Star Game. One year earlier, the July 23, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 633,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating on USA Network.