What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the show featuring Undertaker, plus Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship

July 23, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 747,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 586,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.12 rating. Last week’s NXT numbers were down due to the show running against the MLB All-Star Game. One year earlier, the July 23, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 633,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating on USA Network.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.