ROH on HonorClub results (7/3): Robinson’s review of The Infantry vs. Top Flight for a shot at the ROH Tag Team Titles at ROH Supercard of Honor, Serena Deeb vs. B3cca in a Pure Rules match

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 123)

Taped on June 21, 2025, in Kent, Washington at Accesso ShoWare Center

Streamed July 3, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of the matches that would be held during the show…

1. Wheeler Yuta vs. Alex Zayne. No televised entrance for Zayne, even though he got a graphic on the match rundown. Yuta tried to use the Code of Honor to get an advantage with a kick to the gut, but Zayne blocked. Later, Zayne blocked some punches and hit a clothesline. Zayne hit a flipping axe kick for a two-count nearfall. Yuta flipped out of a back suplex, but got hit with a wrist lock takeover. Yuta raked the eyes and hit an angle slam for a two count. Yuta rolled right into Cattle Mutilation, but Zayne struggled back to a seated position.

Yuta went right for hammer elbows, but Zayne rolled him up for a two count. Yuta went to the turnbuckle and pulled Zayne up with him and locked in a wristlock, and bit his head. Zayne got free and hit an enzuigiri and a running frankensteiner. Zayne hit his rolling facebuster move and got a two count. Zayne went to the top, but Yuta tried to shove the ref into him, but Zayne jumped it. When Zayne turned around, Yuta hit the big running knee for the pinfall.

Wheeler Yuta defeated Alex Zayne by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This one was pretty good, but man does Yuta really suck the wind out of any enjoyment I might have with a match. He has go away heat with me for sure. On top of that, being able to kick out of Zayne’s finish on a throw-away ROH match felt completely uncalled for.

A video package aired with Athena saying not everyone is like her. The announcers called her the longest-reigning champion ever. It cut to Thunder Rosa saying she’s going to beat Athena’s ass. Athena said, “The Lone Star is me”…

Backstage, The Infantry wished everyone a happy 4th of July. They talked about Will Smith saving the world from Aliens…

2. “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico vs. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl. No televised entrance for Midnight Heat. Before the bell there was a bit of a “Yay/Boo” spot with the wrestlers trying to engage the crowd. Angelico took Pearl over with an arm wringer but Pearl got the better of him and tagged out. Gibson got taken over with an arm drag and screamed like a girl. Serpentico tagged in and hit the double stomp to the arm. Serpentico hit his corner head scissors and rolled a cradle for a two count. Serpentico hit an uppercut, but Gibson hit a slingshot backbreaker. Pearl tagged in and threw Serpentico hard into the buckle.

Pearl locked in a chin lock, and Serpentico hit a jaw-jacker to escape. Midnight hit a leg sweep lungblower combo. Gibson missed a splash in the corner, and they both tried to stop the tag, but Serpentico hit a jumping flatliner on Gibson. Angelico got the hot tag and hit clotheslines and his jumping clothesline. Angelico hit his kick combo, including the rewind kick. Angelico rolled up Pearl for a broken up two count. Gibson got dumped to ringside, and Serpentico dove at him. Angelico grabbed an innovative leg pick and locked in the deathlock variation on Pearl as Serpentico locked in a Six Seconds Magic on Gibson on the outside.

“Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico defeated “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Man, I know the SAP formula match inside and out at this point. I was writing down the moves before they happened. This team needs a shakeup of some sort.

A video package aired on Frat House at LariatMania playing beer pong with fans and cheating to win. They challenged anyone in the bar, and Dark Order walked in. Frat House said this party was invite-only. Alex Reynolds said they wanted to beat Frat House at their own game before they beat them in the ring and challenged them to a game of flip cup. Evil Uno made a quip about not having a mouth because of his mask. They bet the tab for the entire bar. Dark Order won the game. Jacked Jameson said Dark Order cheated. John Silver said they’d pick up the tab anyway. Later, someone showed a receipt to Reynolds, and he told him to put it under the name Griff Garrison. “Who the f— is Griff Garrison?” asked the fan…

Robinson’s Ruminations: This made me chuckle, probably for all the wrong reasons. I don’t think this was a necessary event that needed to happen or be filmed.

3. Serena Deeb vs. B3cca in a Pure Rules match. Deeb was able to hit a snapmare, but B3cca pushed up into a headlock. Deeb grabbed a hammerlock and pushed B3cca into the ropes to burn her first rope break. Deeb hit a shoulder block and then blocked a hip toss with a roll through. Deeb locked in a surfboard variant and then transitioned into a camel clutch and then rolled down into a trap pin for a two count. Deeb grabbed a chin lock and then went for a cross arm breaker, but B3cca got the ropes to use her second rope break. B3cca hit a pair of running uppercuts and hit a second rope shotgun drop kick for a one count. B3cca posed too much and ate a knee to the face. Deeb hit a neckbreaker in the ropes. Deeb hit a hammerlock lariat for a two count. Deeb hit an arm trap facebuster and then slammed the knee of B3cca into the mat and locked in a half crab, and B3cca tapped out.

Serena Deeb defeated B3cca by submission.

After the match, Trish Adora walked onto the stage holding a book and took notes…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match just to highlight Deeb for the upcoming tournament.

A recap from Dynamite aired of Bandido competing in a four-way match. There was also a replay of Rocky Romero challenging Bandido on behalf of Takeshita…

There was a rundown of the matches for Supercard of Honor…

4. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo (w/Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, Trish Adora) vs. “Top Flight” Dante and Darius Martin (w/Leila Grey) for a shot at the ROH Tag Team Titles at ROH Supercard of Honor. The announcers said this is the first time these two teams have faced two-on-two, and I just can’t believe that. Late in the match, Dante hit a springboard crossbody in the ring and got a two count on Dean. Adora got the apron and gave the distraction for a roll-up up and it was only a two count. Bravo hit a huge running punch, but Dante was able to make Dean dive into Bravo. Darius hit the Complete Shot for a two count. Adora got on the apron again, but Grey pulled her down, and the women fought at ringside. They fought all the way up the ramp and into the back. Bravo hit a Carlie Crossover on the outside. Darius rolled up Dean for a two count, but when the kickout happened, Moriarty blasted Darius with the Pure Rules title belt, and Dean covered Darius for the pinfall…

“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean defeated “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin by pinfall to earn a shot at the ROH Tag Team Titles at ROH Supercard of Honor.