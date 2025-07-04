TNA Slammiversary lineup: The card for the annual pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, July 20 in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena.

-Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana in a three-way for the TNA World Championship

-Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in a title vs. title match

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro in a four-way ladder match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Moose vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title

-Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance vs. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace match at Saturday’s NXT Great American Bash will face Slamovich in the title vs. title match. Will they follow through with one woman winning or go with a cheap finish? Either way, this lineup looks good on paper and I am looking forward to this show. Join me for my live review as the show airs on pay-per-view. My same-night audio review will be available as a ProWrestling Boom Podcast.