WWE Night of Champions and WWE Smackdown coverage, Ace Darling, Kimber Lee, Dick the Bruiser

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Night of Champions will be held on Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Kingdom Arena. The show is headlined by John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship, and also features the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Join me for my live review starting with the main card at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show features the final push for Night of Champions. Join me for my weekly live review as the show streams internationally on Netflix this afternoon before it airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Riyadh and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ace Darling (Charleston Diggler) is 51.

-Kimber Lee (Kimberly Green) is 35. She also worked as Abbey Laith in NXT.

-The late Dick the Bruiser (William Afflis) was born on June 27, 1929. He died on November 10, 1991 of internal bleeding at age 62.