AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for the 300th episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi
-Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa for the TBS Championship
-MJF vs. Brody King vs. Anthony Bowens vs. AR Fox in a Casino Gauntlet match qualifier
Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment