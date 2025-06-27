AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for the 300th episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

-Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa for the TBS Championship

-MJF vs. Brody King vs. Anthony Bowens vs. AR Fox in a Casino Gauntlet match qualifier

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena. Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET.