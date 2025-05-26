WWE Raw results (5/26): Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn, and Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta in MITB qualifiers, New Day vs. War Raiders vs. The Creeds for the World Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,670)

Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center

Streamed live May 26, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with a Saturday Night’s Main Event recap video… Michael Cole checked in on commentary and narrated arrival/backstage shots of Jey Uso, Lyra Valkyria, Sami Zayn, and the duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Cole said the venue was sold out…

Seth Rollins made his entrance with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Cole was joined on commentary by Pat McAfee. Rollins wore one of his wild outfits while Breakker and Reed wore black suits and shades.

Heyman introduced himself, then introduced Breakker as an attack dog and a member of a bloodline of badasses. Heyman played up Breakker as a main eventer of WrestleMania 45 through WrestleMania 50 and beyond. Heyman said that’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler.

A CM Punk chant broke out. Heyman asked Rollins if he thinks the fans realize that Punk wasn’t in the building. Heyman said that’s because of Reed. Heyman recalled Reed putting a beating on Rollins that was worse than Roman Reigns ever did and Punk ever could.

Heyman spoke about Rollins making a sacrifice for the future of the industry. Heyman praised Rollins and then told fans to acknowledge him. The fans booed, and then an “OTC” chant broke out, followed by “We Want Roman.” McAfee said Reigns is good for business, then corrected himself and said he’s great for business.

Rollins pointed to his crew and called it the vision, his vision, and the way forward. He spoke about total domination through complete power. A “you sold out” chant started. “I sold out to who, myself?” Rollins asked. “Are you out of your mind?” Rollins said he told the fans what he would do at WrestleMania, and he did it. There were censored “F— you, Rollins” chants.

Rollins took issue with the fans questioning his integrity. He pointed out that everyone in the building was singing his song five minutes earlier. Heyman played maestro while fans chanted the Rollins theme again. Rollins called the fans morons and said they don’t know their right from their left.

Rollins said he’s the only person capable of leading the company into the future and wielding that power. Rollins said that power comes through championships. He said he would be the World Heavyweight Champion if it weren’t for Punk and Sami Zayn. Rollins said Punk found out on Saturday what happens when he is underestimated, just as Zayn would later in the show.

Rollins said he found an object that allows him to control the fate of championships. The camera pulled back to show the Money in the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Rollins said he would win MITB and cash in the contract. He said he would do it when he wants on whomever he wants. He said there’s no one who can stop him. Rollins closed with his line about being a visionary and a revolutionary…

Powell’s POV: The Rollins’ crew looked great with Reed and Breakker wearing the suits and shades. I like that Heyman addressed the history between Rollins and Reed. Heyman is clearly a big believer in Breakker given the “spoiler” that he gave regarding his future.

The broadcast team spoke from their desk and listed the previously advertised matches… Penta made his entrance for a MITB qualifier heading into a commercial break… [C] Dragon Lee made his entrance while Chad Gable and Penta were already in the ring…

1. Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier. El Hijo del Vikingo was shown in the crowd while Cole hyped his match against Gable for the Worlds Collide show. Penta and Lee both went after Gable, but their alliance didn’t last long, as Penta rolled up Lee for a two count.

Penta powered up Lee and had him in backpack position when he also picked up Gable. Whatever Penta was going for resulted in Gable being dropped on his face before he and Lee rolled to the floor. Good lord. Penta hit a flip dive onto both opponents heading into a break. [C]

Gable dumped Penta on the broadcast table and then bickered with Vikingo, who was in the front row to the left of Cole. Lee hit a wild dive onto Penta that sent both men over the table. Gable took a cheap shot at Vikingo. Gable brought Penta back in the ring. Lee returned and put Penta down before hitting a sit-out powerbomb on Gable for a near fall.

Penta set up for a move on Lee, but Gable snuck behind him and suplexed both men. Gable went up top and hit a moonsault on Penta for a near fall. Lee charged Gable, who launched him over his head into the corner with an overhead suplex.

Gable went up top. Vikingo climbed on the apron and threw a kick at Gable while Cole reminded viewers that there were no disqualifications in a Triple Threat. Vikingo’s kick left Gable bleeding. Penta hit a Destroyer on Lee, then followed up with a Penta Driver on Gable that led to the three count…

Penta defeated Chad Gable and Dragon Lee in 10:00 to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The updated MITB graphic listed Penta, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa with three open spots…

Powell’s POV: Poor Chad Gable. Penta dropped on his face, and then Vikingo busted him open with a kick.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were seated on a couch and talking in the Judgment Day clubhouse while Raquel Rodriguez stood by, and Dominik Mysterio and Carlito played the WWE video game. Roxanne Perez showed up with a tray of chicken nuggets. Perez said Dom’s shoulder looked tight and then started to massage it.

Liv Morgan showed up and wasn’t happy with Dom. “You’re back,” Dom said. Perez tried to introduce herself, but Morgan wasn’t having it. Balor had a big smile. Morgan said Rodriguez kept her up to speed on what was going on. Morgan said she found some things to be very interesting and she would address those things after she spoke with Adam Pearce about getting a MITB qualifier.

Balor was all smiles after Morgan and Rodriguez left the room. Dom said it was great that Morgan was back. A giddy Balor agreed. Carlito told Dom he needed to stop eating Perez’s nuggets… [C]

Backstage, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri were shown giving encouragement to Akira Tozawa, and then a separate shot aired of Rusev…

Cole and McAfee spoke at their desk and set up the company’s annual Memorial Day video package… [C]

2. Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa (w/Maxxine Dupri). The end of Rusev’s entrance was televised while Tozawa was already inside the ring. Rusev applied the Accolade and won the quick squash match.

Rusev beat Akira Tozawa in 0:50.

After the match, Rusev wrenched back on the Accolade rather than release the hold. Sheamus came out in street clothes and entered the ring. Sheamus removed his jacket and exchanged words off-mic with Rusev, who opted to leave the ring…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. Kelley noted that Segura had been critical of WWE in the past. Segura said he’s done a lot of stupid things in his life. He said they had Cody Rhodes on their podcast, and Kreischer told him how much fun he had.

Kreischer plugged his latest Netflix special and was distracted by something off-camera. Kreischer excused himself, and then Segura plugged his new Netflix series. Kreischer could be heard screaming. Segura went to investigate and found Kreischer standing with the War Raiders. Kreischer said it was like they were brothers, and then yelled “War” with the duo until Segura let him know the War Raiders left…

Powell’s POV: I’m a big fan of both comedians, but that was weak.

New Day made their entrance wearing their Giant Gonzalez tribute gear… [C] Cole hyped SummerSlam tickets…

Sami Zayn was flustered in his locker room and said he should have done something when Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman were running their mouths. The camera pulled back and showed World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, who said they need to pick their spots rather than being outnumbered. Jey played up Sami winning MITB, and then they did their handshake…

Cole said the other men’s MITB qualifier would be the main event… The War Raiders and The Creeds were in the ring for the tag title match. Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura were shown in the crowd. Kreiser took his shirt off and slammed a beer. Segura slammed his beer…

3. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat for the World Tag Team Titles. New Day and the Creeds worked together to work over the War Raiders to start the match. The two teams stood in the ring and raised their arms. [C]

[Hour Two] Ivar hit Woods with a frogsplash, but Kingston and the Creeds immediately broke up the pin that followed. A short time later, Brutus hit Erik with a springboard Brutus Bomb. Kingston went for a suicide dive, but Ivar caught him and threw him into the LED board on the side of the ring. Ivar followed up with a crossbody block on Kingston against the LED board. Ivar went up top, but Brutus hit him with a running knee strike. Woods rolled up Brutus and pinned him…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Julius Creed and Brutus Creed and “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a Triple Threat in 8:45 to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: The presentation of this match left a lot to be desired. The company didn’t do anything to make the match feel important before it started. I think the only people surprised by New Day using the Creeds were the Julius and Brutus characters.

Backstage, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez encountered Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. Morgan mocked Sane for failing to qualify for the MITB. Sky told Morgan to keep walking. Morgan said she would keep walking right into Adam Pearce’s office to get a MITB qualifier. Sane poked Morgan’s forehead and challenged her to a match for later in the show. Morgan accepted…

World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso made his entrance from the concourse and down the steps heading into a break… [C] Cole hyped the NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and WWE Evolution for July 12-13 in Atlanta (no date is listed for the NXT show)…

Cole plugged Jey and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and Logan Paul for the MITB event…

Jey stood in the ring and delivered his usual opening line about being in “your city.” Jey said it’s been a busy week for the champ. He started to talk about facing Cena and Paul after saying they were both “yeeted” at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but he was interrupted by entrance music.

Gunther made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire and joined Jey inside the ring. The crowd chanted, “You tapped out.” Gunther ignored the chant while the broadcast team noted that Gunther tapped out at WrestleMania. Gunther congratulated Jey on his successful title defense against Logan Paul. Gunther said Jey has held the title longer than he expected him to.

Gunther said he appreciates that Jey tries his best and wants to be the captain of the ship on Raw. He spoke about how Jey is there for his friends with no questions asked. Gunther said those are great qualities for a human being, but they are terrible qualities for a champion. Gunther said he can’t blame Jey because he doesn’t know better. He said being a champion doesn’t come naturally to Jey like it does to him.

Gunther said being a great champion doesn’t mean you are there for everyone else. He said he was able to be a champion for almost a year because the only person he cares about is himself. Gunther said he doesn’t think Jey has the intellect to understand how to carry yourself as a great champion. Gunther said he would relieve Jey from his position and make things right when they meet in two weeks.

Jey asked Gunther if he was finished. Jey said he’s done with everybody saying his days as champion are numbered. He said he’s done with everyone using an excuse for the title to turn their back on their friends. Jey said he has friends that he fights for, and they fight for him. Jey told Gunther to go ahead and judge him.

Jey said that what Gunther is fighting for is less than what he’s fighting for. Jey said he’s not overlooking Gunther because he knows what he’s capable of. He said he knows him inside and out and would see him in Phoenix. Jey said he fights for the support of the fans. Jey told Gunther that he will make him tap out again, then closed with a “yeet” setup for the crowd…

Powell’s POV: This segment served as a reminder of their title match on the June 9 Raw and nothing more.

Cole asked McAfee what he wanted to talk about, then plugged Cody’s podcast, which debuts on Wednesday with Brandi Rhodes as his first guest. Footage aired of Cody interviewing Brandi…

Liv Morgan made her entrance with Raquel Rodriguez… [C] NHL player Patrick Maroon, rapper Waka Flocka Flame, and Titus O’Neil were shown in the crowd. A graphic listed “King’s Court” debuting July 13 on Peacock…

4. Liv Morgan (w/Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Kairi Sane. Sane’s entrance was not televised. Cole noted that this was Morgan’s first match back after missing a few weeks while filming a movie in Japan. Morgan pulled Sane off the apron and powerbombed her on the floor. [C]

Sane had a run of offense. McAfee asked Cole if he could imagine Sane actually beating Morgan. Okay? Morgan jumped from the ropes and hit a Codebreaker for a near fall. Sane blocked Oblivion and then hit a running forearm and covered Morgan for a two count.

Morgan hit a Backstabber. There was an awkward exchange that resulted in Sane falling on top of Morgan and getting a two count when whatever they were going for didn’t work. Sane put Morgan down with a clunky Alabama Slam.

Roxanne Perez came out and shoved Sane off the top rope while Rodriguez was barking at the referee. Rodriguez wasn’t happy with Perez, which Cole didn’t understand. Morgan went for Oblivion, but Sane blocked it and countered with a pin that resulted in the three count.

Kairi Sane beat Liv Morgan in 10:55.

After the match, Morgan sat in the ring next to Rodriguez and stared daggers through Perez…

Powell’s POV: A rough match. The crowd was quiet despite Sane getting what was a major upset, at least in the mind of Pat McAfee. On the bright side, I like the drama involving Morgan, Rodriguez, and Rodriguez’s Mini-Me.

A Rhea Ripley promo video aired. Ripley spoke about how she would do anything to win the MITB match. She advised Iyo Sky and Tiffany Stratton to hold their titles closely, because no one is safe from Mami in the Bank…

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria was shown walking backstage while Cole said she would appear after the break… [C] Cole plugged the sponsored fan fest event…

The mics were off to start when Liv Morgan was venting as Perez and the rest of Judgment Day stood by. Rodriguez said Morgan would have won had it not been for Perez. Morgan said Rodriguez was the veteran and should have known better. Balor smiled as Morgan walked away. Cole acknowledged the “audio problem” after the segment concluded…

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria made her entrance while Cole announced Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. Valkyria said she wished she could talk about facing a new challenger, but she said Lynch did what she does best and talked her way into getting a rematch at MITB.

Valkyria said she has nothing left to prove after beating Lynch twice. Valkyria said she didn’t feel any satisfaction when she beat Lynch. She recalled Lynch coming out after the match, and her ego was still through the roof, and she showed no shame over being beaten.

Valkyria said Lynch even claimed she won the match. Valkyria recalled Lynch getting in her fiancé’s face and trying to take her eye out. Valkyria said it’s personal now. Valkyria said she would hurt Lynch at Money in the Bank and break her ego.

Becky Lynch’s entrance theme played, and she walked out with her jaw dropped. Lynch took issue with Valkyria accusing her of making it personal. Lynch said Valkyria could have let it go, but she knows that Lynch is the best thing that’s happened to her or the title. Valkyria said people are talking about her because she beat Lynch.

Lynch said that if Valkyria is so cocky, she had stipulations for her. Lynch said that if Valkyria beats her, she won’t challenge for the title again. Valkyria said she beat her with her eyes closed. A flustered Lynch said Valkyria didn’t let her finish. Lynch recalled raising Valkyria’s arm after Valkyria beat her. Lynch said that when she wins at MITB, Valkyria has to look her in the eyes and raise her hand. Valkyria said she’s never had an issue raising the hand of a person who has beaten her. “That just hasn’t been you yet,” Valkyria said…

Powell’s POV: The closing line from Valkyria was solid, but she’s still struggling to connect with live crowds via her mic work.

Backstage, Karrion Kross spoke with Sami Zayn while Scarlett sat behind Kross. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could be seen talking to Grayson Waller in the background. Kross said Zayn could have taken the deal that Seth Rollins offered and went to Smackdown. Zayn said he didn’t have time for Kross’s mind games. “Hey, Sami, you know you’re never going to win the title, right?” Kross said. Zayn turned back and told Kross that he would deal with him later…

Cole hyped the Worlds Collide show with the two previously advertised matches and noted that the show will be available on YouTube. He also hyped the Money in the Bank event that will be held later in the day…

Seth Rollins made his entrance with Paul Heyman. The decibel meter graphic appeared on the screen…

[Hour Three] [C] The end of Finn Balor’s entrance was shown, and then Sami Zayn made his entrance…

5. Seth Rollins (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier. The referee called for the opening bell, and then the screen went black for a second or two. Zayn hit a suicide dive on Rollins, and then they fought in the entrance aisle. Balor hit Zayn and brought him back to the ring. Rollins returned moments later. Balor hit a DDT on Zayn while simultaneously performing an inverted DDT on Rollins. Balor made covers on both men that resulted in two counts. [C]