NXT Battleground on-site report: Notes on the live experience

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
ProWrestling.net.net reader Shane Howard attended NXT Battleground in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center and sent the following report.
-The capacity for Yeungling Center, according to the website, is 10,500. It looked about full from my seat. Editor’s Note: The building was set up for 8,210, per WrestleTix.
-Sol Ruca and Kelani Jordan gave fans one helluva opener. Their athleticism and chemistry are top-notch.
-Hank and Tank are very good at getting the crowd hyped. The crowd was changing “10” to Shawn Spears.
-Stephanie Vaquer is extremely over. The crowd bought into some of the near falls in the title match.
-The crowd chanted “RKO” at Myles Borne after he did the Randy Orton powerslam.
-It was absolutely insane being in the building for Trick Williams’ entrance and Joe Hendry. The crowd was rooting for both, though Hendry was more of the favorite.
