What's happening...

NXT Battleground on-site report: Notes on the live experience

May 26, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ProWrestling.net.net reader Shane Howard attended NXT Battleground in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center and sent the following report.

-The capacity for Yeungling Center, according to the website, is 10,500. It looked about full from my seat. Editor’s Note: The building was set up for 8,210, per WrestleTix.

-Sol Ruca and Kelani Jordan gave fans one helluva opener. Their athleticism and chemistry are top-notch.

-Hank and Tank are very good at getting the crowd hyped. The crowd was changing “10” to Shawn Spears.

-Stephanie Vaquer is extremely over. The crowd bought into some of the near falls in the title match.

-The crowd chanted “RKO” at Myles Borne after he did the Randy Orton powerslam.

-It was absolutely insane being in the building for Trick Williams’ entrance and Joe Hendry. The crowd was rooting for both, though Hendry was more of the favorite.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.