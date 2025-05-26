WWE Raw preview: The card for the Memorial Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

-Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “War Raiders” Ivar and Erik vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat for the World Tag Team Titles

-Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).