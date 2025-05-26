What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The card for the Memorial Day edition

May 26, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

-Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “War Raiders” Ivar and Erik vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat for the World Tag Team Titles

-Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.