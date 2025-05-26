WWE Raw in Tampa, Pro Wrestling Boom note, Misterioso, Simon Diamond, Steve Maclin, Roman Reigns, Bo Dallas, Ricky Banderas, Tatsutoshi Goto, Hiro Saito, Alberto El Patron, “The Pope” Elijah Burke, Hector Garza, Hans Schmidt, Johnny Rougeau

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Today is Memorial Day in the United States. I will be taking off most of the day, but things will get back to normal tonight, starting with my Raw coverage.

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center. The show features more Money in the Bank qualifiers. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast will be recorded and released on Tuesday due to the holiday. Submit your questions for Jonny Fairplay and me via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Tampa, Tuesday’s NXT in Tampa, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Collision taping) in El Paso, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Knoxville. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Misterioso (Roberto Castillo) is 59 today.

-Pat Kenney, who wrestled as Simon Diamond, is 58 today. Kenney works behind the scenes in the NWA.

-Steve Maclin (Stephen Kupryk) is 38 today. He previously worked as Steve Cutler in WWE.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) died on May 26, 2012, at age 87.

-The late Hector Garza died on May 26, 2013, at age 43 following a battle with lung cancer.

-The late Ashley Massaro was born on May 26, 1979. She took her own life at age 39 on May 16, 2019.

-Roman Reigns (Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Tatsutoshi Goto turned 69 on Sunday.

-Dark Journey (Lynda Newton) turned 68 on Sunday.

-Hiro Saito turned 64 on Sunday.

-Ricky Banderas (Gilbert Cosme) turned 50 on Sunday. He also works as King Muertes and Judas Mesias.

-Alberto El Patron (Jose Alberto Rodríguez) turned 50 on Sunday. He wrestled as Alberto Del Rio in WWE.

-Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) turned 35 on Sunday.

-Johnny Rougeau (Jean Rougeau) died of cancer on May 25, 1983 at age 53. He was the uncle of Jacques and Raymond Rougeau.

-“The Pope” Elijah Burke turned 47 on Saturday. He also wrestled as D’Angelo Dinero.