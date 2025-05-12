AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Tribute to Steve “Mongo” Michael with Ric Flair in attendance

-Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).