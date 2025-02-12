AEW Dynamite results (2/12): Barnett’s live review of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Gunn Club for the AEW Tag Titles, MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes, Death Riders vs. Undisputed Kingdom for the AEW Trios Titles

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 280)

Taped February 11, 2025 in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center

Simulcast February 12, 2025 on TBS and Max

The Hurt Syndicate, Gunns, MJF, and Dustin Rhodes were shown backstage preparing for their matches, along with the newly signed Megan Bayne.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness joined in from the commentary desk. Max Caster was in the ring to start the show with a microphone. He introduced himself as the best wrestler alive while the crowd screamed that he sucked. Caster showed off his copyright on the name in his hand, and offered anybody a chance to challenge him. He then said he ran off Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn from the company, and questioned who would make the attempt to survive with the best wrestler alive. Cue Hangman Adam Page.

Page made his ring entrance and Caster scurried into the crowd. Caster attempted to camouflage himself in the crowd with a sign, but the crowd gave him up immediately. Page gave chase into the crowd and pursued Caster back in the ring.

1. Hangman Page vs. Max Caster: Caster attempted to jump Hangman as they got back in the ring and the bell rang. Page cut him off with a lariat pretty quickly, and then rolled out the the apron and delivered a buckshot lariat and got the win.

Hangman Page defeated Max Caster at 1:14

After the match, Hangman played to the crowd and put his jacket on before heading to the back. A video package then aired that recapped Ricochet’s victory over Swerve Strickland from last week. Ricochet mocked Swerve by wearing Jimmy Rave’s jacket, and Swerve swore they weren’t through even though Prince Nana told him to focus on Jon Moxley and the AEW World Title. Back in the arena, The Undisputed Kingdom made their entrance for a trios Championship match. They were followed by the Death Riders.

2. The Death Riders (Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong): The action spilled to the floor immediately with the Undisputed Kingdom off to an early advantage…[c]

My Take: A bit of a shotgun start to the show. The crowd was very into Hangman Page.

The action was back in the ring as Claudio controlled O’Reilly with a rear chin lock. KOR got to his feet, but Wheeler Yuta gave Claudio an assist and prevented a tag. The Death Riders made frequent tags to isolate O’Reilly, but he was able to make a tag after a knee lift to Pac. Roderick Strong and delivered a series of backbreakers to all three men. He then suplexed Yuta on top of Pac and made a cover for a two count. The action broke down a bit here with everybody back in the ring.

Strong and Pac ended up the legal men again, but Claudio used a ref distraction to deliver a back suplex on Strong and take back control in the heel corner. Pac tagged in and delivered a snap suplex and a running uppercut before covering for a two count. Strong crawled for his corner but could not make a tag. The heels cleared O’Reilly and Cole from the ring apron and delivered rapid fire running elbow strikes in the corner on strong…[c]

After breaking free from Wheeler Yuta, Strong made a hot tag to Adam Cole. He entered and knocked both Claudio and Pac off the apron, and delivered a big knee strike to Wheeler Yuta. Pac tagged in a moment later, but he leapt right into a superkick from Cole. KOR tagged into the match, and the Undisputed Kingdom delivered a triple team knee strike to Pac. Claudio broke up the pinfall attempt. The action got chaotic as Wheeler Yuta got destroyed by more knees and a high low from the Undisputed Kingdom.

O’Reilly eventually put an Ankle Lock on Yuta. Claudio grabbed a chair, which ended up distracting Rick Knox. Wheeler used the distraction to deliver a low blow to KOR and rolled him up for the win.

The Death Riders defeated The Undisputed Kingdom at 17:03 to retain the Trios Titles.

After the match, the Death Riders continued the attack, but were eventually run off by Daniel Garcia and 2.0. Backstage, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir walked through a hallway. Jay White and Adam Copeland managed to shove them into a room and use a bolt cutters to steal the briefcase that was chained to the wrist of Marina Shafir.

Elsewhere backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed MJF. He said Texas isnt’ a real state and Dustin Rhodes isn’t a real man. He told Dustin to get down on his knees and pray to the devil because the paint won’t be able to hide the shame on his face when he’s done with him. Hangman Page walked up and told MJF to get out, it was his interview time.

MJF mocked Hangman and told him he smelled like Jack Daniels. Hangman asked if that was the best he had after five years. MJF said fine, and told him whatever this was wasn’t him. He doesn’t have the stomach for it. MJF asked if he lost his friends and his sanity because he wanted a little apology? He then said after he destroyed Dustin Rhodes he would do what Hangman has failed to do multiple times, and win the AEW World Title for a second time.

3. Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Aaron Solo, Rosario Grillo, and John Cruz: Utter domination from the word go from Joe, Shibata, and Hook. After throwing them around for a bit, Samoa Joe hit a Muscle Buster on John Cruz and pinned him.

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata defeated Aaron Solo, Rosario Grillo, and John Cruz at 0:59

After the match, Joe said they are brothers that bring violence with them wherever they go. He then addressed Christian and the Patriarchy, and said it could have been simple. He named their Trio “The Opps” and said that since he was too much of a “chicken ass” to show up tonight, they wanted Christian and The Patriarchy in the ring next week.

Chris Jericho was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. Bryan Keith stood by. Renee asked Jericho about Bryan Keith coming up short against Bandido. He said Bryan Keith would get a learning experience, because he was challenging Bandido to a showdown. He demanded that he meet him in the ring right now. Keith then told Renee not to embarrass him in front of Chris Jericho as he walked away..[c]

My Take: This show is very rapid fire tonight. The Death Riders and Undisputed Kingdom was a decent match, but the Undisputed Kingdom are very cold as an act. MJF dressing down Adam Cole was a nice change of pace from him, as Hangman forced him to aim a little higher than his former on screen alcoholism. Samoa Joe remains one of the most fun AEW acts. I’d be surprised if he isn’t positioned higher than he is sooner than later.

Willow Nightingale was interviewed backstage, but was jumped by Marina Shafir almost immediately. Jon Moxley then popped into frame to tell Adam Cole and Jay White they were dead men walking. In the arena, Chris Jericho made his ring entrance. He was followed by Bandido.

Both men went back to back in the ring, and then marched off 10 paces. They turned to face each other, and Bryan Keith appeared from under the ring and grabbed Bandido by the ankle. Jericho and Keith jumped Bandido, but The Outrunners were quick to run out and make the save. Big Bill then ran down and grabbed Bandido for a chokeslam, but then Powerhouse Hobbs music hit. He ran down to the ring and traded punches with Bill before delivering a big spinebuster.

Jay White and Adam Copeland spoke backstage. White told him not to worry about his briefcase, just get his Death Riders on a plane to Australia so they can paint the ring with the blood of the one true King. Copeland said he’s carried one of these briefcases before in his career, and told Moxley that if he wanted it back he could meet them in the ring at the end of the show…[c]

My Take: Jay White very much feels like a guy who is trying to figure out how to act as a babyface on the fly, and hanging out with a guy who is constantly referencing cooler shit he did 20 years ago isn’t helping him much.