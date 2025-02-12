TNA office shakeup with notable departures

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

There has been yet another TNA office shakeup. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that TNA President Anthony Cicione is no longer with the company. Josh Mathews, who was Senior Producer and the Senior Director of Digital Media, and Christy Hemme have also departed TNA.

Powell’s POV: Cicione is out after being promoted to the position of TNA President in February 2024 when the company fired Scott D’Amore. Matthews has been with TNA since 2014. He was the play-by-play voice before he shifted permanently to his office role. Matthews’ wife Madison Rayne works for AEW. Hemme returned to TNA in October 2024. At the time, she was thought to have been hired as the head of marketing. Johnson’s story states that she was running the company’s social media.