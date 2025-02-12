Attorney says Vince McMahon is no longer under federal investigation

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon is no longer under federal investigation related to sex trafficking charges. McMahon’s attorney Robert W. Allen told the New York Post that the case against his client has been closed despite a recent ruling from an appeals court that upheld a lower court’s ruling that McMahon’s former attorney wrongfully withheld documents related to settlements with women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

“This is simply the result of an appeal of a procedural matter that was argued five months ago,” Allen said. “We have been in consistent communication with the government since that time and understand, with no ambiguity, that the investigation has definitively concluded and will not result in charges.” Read the full story at NYPost.com.

Powell’s POV: One can only wonder if the feds would have sought an indictment if the U.S. Presidential election had a different outcome. McMahon is longtime friends with Donald Trump, which led to speculation of a potential pardon. McMahon is still facing the recently amended civil lawsuit brought on by Janel Grant. Pardons do not apply to civil lawsuits.