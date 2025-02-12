NXT Vengeance Day lineup: The card for Saturday’s PLE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Saturday in Washington, D.C. at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

-Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship

-Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe in a strap match

-Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of Vengeance Day as the show streams live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally beginning with an early start time of 5CT/6ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).