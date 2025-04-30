Adam Copeland on jumping from the top of the cage at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Inside the Ropes interview with guest Adam Copeland

Interview conducted by Kenny McIntosh

Available at ITRwrestling.com

On what was going through his mind before jumping off the cage during his match with Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing 2024: “You know, in my last run with WWE, I was in two Hell in a Cell matches between Finn Bálor and Seth Rollins, so I’d still occasionally do those. But this one, it was probably upped a little bit with the barbed wire and everything like that. With that, it was one of those deals where my mind didn’t remind me I’m 51.

This time, though, I will say I got to the top of the cage and I went, ‘Huh?’ And I never do that. I usually just get up and do the move. Now, I took a second to look at what was ahead of me. Then I went. There was a half-a-second of thinking, ‘This should be interesting.’ I contemplated a splash, but then I thought, well, he might not survive that. An elbow he can survive. I just assumed I would, because I do. So it just ended up being a broken leg.”

“But even during it, and I finished the rest of the match, I knew something was up but I thought maybe like a bone bruise, because I walked to the back, I walked to the trainer’s room, I walked out of the arena, I walked into the emergency room, and then they took X-rays and said, ‘Why are you walking dumb ass? You have a broken leg.’ So, it’s one of those things. You just get in there and you try and put on a good show, and adrenaline can do amazing things.”