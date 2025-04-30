Stardom “All Star Grand Queendom” results: Vetter’s review of Saya Kamitani vs. Tam Nakano in a career vs. career match, Mayu Iwatani vs. Syuri for the IWGP Women’s Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Stardom “All Star Grand Queendom”

Streamed on Stardom-world.com

April 27, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan at Yokohama Arena

I’ve seen nothing but rave reviews for this show, so I decided to check it out. The arena lights were low over the crowd, but the ring was well-lit.

1. Hina vs. Ranna Yagami for the Future of Stardom title. Hina has long hair and wore predominantly blue, while Ranna’s hair is short and she wore yellow. Ranna kept her grounded and hit a loud Penalty Kick at 2:30. Hina’s birth date was shown on the screen; she’s just 18. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Hina applied a half-crab at 6:30 and dragged Ranna to the middle of the ring, but Ranna eventually reached the ropes. Hina hit a running neckbreaker. She put Ranna on her shoulders, slammed her to the mat, and got a nearfall. Ranna tied up Hina’s arms behind her back, but Hina got a foot on the ropes at 9:30. Ranna hit a stiff roundhouse kick to the head for a nearfall! Hina hit a Jackhammer-style suplex for a believable nearfall, then a uranage and a frogsplash for the pin. Good opener.

Hina defeated Ranna Yagami to retain the Future of Stardom Title at 12:13.

2. Thekla vs. Sayaka Kurara. I’ve seen the blonde Thekla a few times; Sayaka has long, dark hair. They fought to the floor early on, with Thekla in charge, and she whipped Sayaka into the guardrail. In the ring, Thekla tied her in a Muta Lock at 3:00. Sayaka hit a dropkick. They traded blows on the ropes, and Thekla hit a Spider Superplex at 6:30. Thekla hit a spear for a nearfall. Sayaka hit some more dropkicks and got a rollup for a believable nearfall, and she applied a rear-naked choke on the mat, but Thekla got a foot on the ropes at 10:00. Sayaka hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall and a spear. She hit another spear for a believable nearfall. She hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. One more Falcon Arrow led to the pin. Good action.

Sayaka Kurara defeated Thekla at 12:48.

* Thekla beat up a guy at ringside who taunted her after she lost.

3. Rina vs. Yumiko Hotta. Yumiko is bigger, older, and wore mostly a black one-piece. Rina has short, mostly pink hair and is younger. Rina also is just 18; she couldn’t budge Yumiko on attempts to whip her across the ring, They fought to the floor, where Hotta no-sold most of Rina’s forearm strikes. Back in the ring, Rina hit a running kick to the side of the head, then a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30, and she tied Hotta in an Octopus Stretch. Rina hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall and she hit a second-rope kneedrop to the gut for a nearfall. Yumiko hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 8:30, and she tied up Rina on the mat. Hotta applied a Cobra Clutch-style submission hold, and Rina tapped out.

Yumiko Hotta defeated Rina at 10:02.

4. Meiko Satomura, Mika Iwata, and Yuna vs. “Cosmic Angels” Aya Sakura, Natsupoi, and Saori Anou. I admittedly only really know Meiko among these six. Yuna, in velvet red, opened for her team against Aya, who was in mostly blue gear. The Angels worked over Yuna early on. Yuna hit a missile dropkick, and she tagged in Meiko at 4:00, who hit some roundhouse kicks to Anou’s chest. Iwata, wearing gray-and-black, tagged in and beat up Anou. Natsupoi (long, light brown hair) got in and applied a cross-armbreaker at 6:30, but Iwata reached the ropes.

Natsupoi missed a splash off the mat, but she hit a German Suplex on Iwata. Meiko got back in at 9:30 and slammed Natsupoi for a nearfall. Natsupoi hit a running Blockbuster. Aya hit some stiff kicks to Meiko’s spine. Aya hit a top-rope splash onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Aya hit a flying knee on Meiko for a nearfall, then a spin kick to the head for a nearfall at 12:00. Meiko nailed a Pele Kick! She then hit a Death Valley Driver on Aya, then a handspring-knee drop onto Aya for the pin. Good action.

Meiko Satomura, Mika Iwata, and Yuna defeated Aya Sakura, Natsupoi, and Saori Anou at 13:09.

5. Mei Seira vs. Suzu Suzuki in a no-DQ match. Mei offered a handshake, but Suzu slapped her in the face! Mei hit a dive to the floor. Suzu is a bit thicker, and she beat up Mei at ringside. She pulled several folding chairs out from under the ring and whipped them at Mei. Mei was bleeding from her forehead, and it was quickly getting into her right eye. They got back into the ring, where Suzu whipped her by her hair across the ring at 5:00, then she hit a running knee into the corner for a nearfall. Mei hit a shotgun dropkick.

Suzu hit a sliding German Suplex in the ropes at 7:00. Her face was really bloody. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mei had a bloody forehead now, too. Suzu nailed a superkick at 9:30, and they were both down. Mei hit a dropkick. Suzu hit a German Suplex, then a swinging slam for a believable nearfall. Mei hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. They traded rollups; these two have really good chemistry. Mei hooked both arms and got a mousetrap cover for a believable nearfall. Suzu hit some rolling German Suplexes for a nearfall. Suzu hit a top-rope corkscrew splash to finally get the pin.

Suzu Suzuki defeated Mei Suruga at 15:59.

6. Chihiro Hashimoto vs. Maika for the Sendai Girls World Title. Chihiro has long black-and-purple hair. Standing switches to open. They traded shoulder blocks. Maika tied up Chihiro’s arms behind her back. They went to the floor at 4:00 with Maika having her tied in a cross-armbreaker. In the ring, Maika kept her tied up and reapplied the cross-armbreaker. Hashimoto hit a delayed vertical suplex. Maika hit a top-rope superplex at 7:30, and they were both down. Maika hit a series of clotheslines that Chihiro no-sold; Maika finally dropped her and got a nearfall, then she hit a back suplex for a nearfall. She hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 9:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes and went back down. Hashimoto hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Maika hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. She went back to a cross-armbreaker. Hashimoto hit a German Suplex, then a standing powerbomb for the pin.

Chihiro Hashimoto defeated Maika to retain the Sendai Girls World Title at 14:52.

7. Saya Iida and Hanan vs. Koguma and Hazuki for the Goddess of Stardom Tag Team Titles. Koguma is a bit heavier than Hazuki; they wore fairly identical gear. Hanan and Iida both wrestled in Las Vegas on shows I watched & reviewed last week. Hanan is tall with yellow hair — not blonde, but mustard yellow. She opened against Hazuki. Ida got in and hit some chops on Hazuki. Iida hit some running shoulder blocks on each opponent. Koguma hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:00. Iida hit a running clothesline for a nearfall, then a second one. Koguma hit a DDT at 6:30. Hazuki and Koguma slammed Iida onto Iida.

Iida hit a second-rope twisting powerslam, then a spinebuster on Koguma, and they were both down at 8:30. Hanan got a hot tag and she traded punches with Hazuki. Hazuki hit a Lungblower out of the corner at 10:30, then a top-rope senton and a vertical suplex or a nearfall. Hanan hit a flying leg drop on Hazuki; Hazuki hit a German Suplex on Hanan, then a pump kick, but Hanan got up at a one-count. Hanan hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 14:00. They got up and traed heabutts. Hanan hit a back suplex with a high bridge for the pin! Good match.

Saya Iida and Hanan defeated Koguma and Hazuki to retain the Goddess of Stardom Tag Team Titles at 14: 26.

8. Mayu Iwatani vs. Syuri for the IWGP Women’s title. Mayu was in white; Syuri in black-and-purple. They opened in a knucklelock and aggressively twisted each other’s left arm. Mayu hit a basement dropkick against the ropes. Mayu dove through the ropes to the floor at 5:00 and she was fired up. They got in the ring and traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Syuri unloaded some stiff roundhouse kicks to the chest; Mayu nailed a superkick at 8:30. Syuri hit her own superkick for a nearfall. They hit stereo kicks to the head and were both down.

They traded punches while on the top rope, and Mayu hit a Frankensteiner at 11:00, then a frogsplash for a nearfall. Syuri flipped her off the top rope to the mat and applied an armbar upon landing, twisting the right arm behind Mayu’s back. Syuri put Mayu’s feet on the ropes and hit a DDT at 13:30. Mayu hit a Poison Rana, then a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. She hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 16:00. Syuri shoved Mayu to the mat and re-applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Syuri hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall, then another one.

Syuri went back to the armbar on the mat, but Mayu reached the ropes at 19:30. They set up for a Poison Rana move that didn’t quite land, so Mayu immediately hit a top-rope moonsault. Nice recovery. Mayu hit a Dragon Suplex with a high bridge for a believable nearfall. Syuri hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, then a stiff buzzsaw kick to the head, then another! Syuri hit a modified Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 21:30. She hit a second DVD move for the pin! New champion! That was tremendous.

Syuri defeated Mayu Iwatani to win the IWGP Women’s Title at 21:53.

9. Starlight Kid vs. AZM for the Wonder of Stardom Title. They opened in a knuckle lock, but they switched to quick reversals on the mat, and AZM hit a one-footed basement dropkick at 2:00 that sent SK to the floor. So, AZM hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor onto her. Back in the ring, AZM tied up the left arm and was in control. Starlight Kid hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00. A graphic says SK is only 50 kilograms (110 pounds.) Starlight Kid grabbed a leg and slammed it from the apron onto the thin mat at ringside at 6:30, then she hit an Asai Moonsault.

In the ring, Starlight Kid applied a Stretch Muffler, but AZM reached the ropes. She hit a top-rope Twisted Bliss frogsplash for a nearfall at 8:00. AZM tied her in the Tree of Woe and hit a doublestomp to the chest. AZM hit a brainbuster. Starlight Kid hit a fisherman’s suplex. AZM hit a spin kick, and they were both down. AZM hit a missile dropkick, then a second one on SK, who was lying on the mat. She switched to a Fujiwara Armbar. They traded rollups. Starlight Kid hit a scoop bodyslam, but AZM applied a Rings of Saturn double armbar, but SK got a foot on the ropes at 11:30.

Starlight Kid hit some Dragonscrew Legwhips, and she went back to a Stretch Muffler. SK hit running double knees to the back of the head and got a nearfall. AZM hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 15:00. Starlight Kid hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall, then a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall, then a Tiger Suplex for a believable nearfall at 16:30, and they were both down. AZM hit another Canadian Destroyer. They got up and traded blows, and AZM dropped her with a forearm strike at 18:30. AZM hit a third Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall. AZM set up for a Canadian Destroyer off the ropes, but Starlight Kid blocked it, and SK hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Starlight Kid hit two more Tiger Suplexes and got the pin! Another tremendous match.

Starlight Kid defeated AZM to retain the Wonder of Stardom Title at 20:37.

10. Saya Kamitani vs. Tam Nakano in a career vs. career match. Yes, the loser must retire. Saya wore black; Tam was in white, and her hair was a light purple. The bell rang, and they just stared at each other from opposite corners before finally locking up. Basic standing reversals and a feeling-out process early on. Saya suplexed her off the top rope and onto the apron at 3:00, and they brawled to the floor. Saya hit a spin kick to the head and celebrated, holding up the title belt. Saya shoved the ref, grabbed a big Hercules-style chain, and wrapped it around Tam’s neck and choked her with it.

In the ring, Saya tied Tam up on the mat with a leg lock around the neck, but Tam got a foot on the ropes at 7:00. Tam hit a spin kick to the head. Tam hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor at 9:30. They fought on the entrance ramp. Tam ran down the ramp and hit a knee strike to the chest. They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron. Tam hit a Tiger Suplex on the ring apron at 12:30. Saya hit a jump-up huracanrana, sending Tam from the apron to the floor! Nice! In the ring, Saya hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall, then several Northern Lights Suplexes. Tam nailed a release German Suplex; Saya hit a Poison Rana; Tam hit a German Suplex; Saya hit a Poison Rana. Great sequence.

Tam hit another German Suplex for a nearfall at 15:30. Saya hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Tam hit a back suplex. Saya hit a doublestomp to the gut and they were both down at 18:00. They traded slaps to the face, and Tam nailed her with a superkick. Saya hit a spin kick; Tam hit a back suplex. Saya hit a huracanrana. Tam hit a running kick to the back, then one to the chest. Saya had a bloody lip. Tam hit a brainbuster move, then a back suplex with a high bridge for a believable nearfall at 22:00. This has been insanely good. They got up and traded headbutts.

Saya hit a back suplex with a high bridge. Tam nailed a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall at 24:00. Saya hit her own fisherman’s buster, then a clothesline. Saya hit another fisherman’s buster for a nearfall, but it appeared she pulled up Tam by her hair! Saya hit a Kamigoye knee strike to the collarbone for a believable nearfall. She hit one more back suplex for the clean pin; the ref even paused a fraction of a second before his hand fell the final time. Wow, what a match.

Saya Kamitani defeated Tam Nakano at 26:05; Tam Nakano must retire.

Final Thoughts: What a show. Those last three matches were all stellar and can go in any order. I’ll go with the main event for best, Iwatani-Syuri for second, and Starlight Kid-AZM for third, but they were all stellar bouts, and again, I wouldn’t argue with anyone who has them ranked differently. A top-notch show with quality action, top to bottom. Tam is gone, Thekla is apparently leaving, as are others. But there was some great action on this show.