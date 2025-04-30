Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff announce their involvement in a new freestyle wrestling league

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff revealed their involvement in a new freestyle wrestling league. Hogan will serve as the commissioner of Real American Freestyle, a league that will feature legitimate freestyle wrestling matches with pro wrestling-style production.

Bischoff cited The Voice as an inspiration. “I was amazed at the quality of the packages, the video biographies that they do,” Bischoff told the Hollywood Reporter. “On a piece of paper, what is The Voice? It’s a singing competition, a musical competition. Well, they’ve been around since Battle of the Bands in the ’60s. That’s nothing new. But what is new and special with The Voice and others like it is, they spent so much time producing these packages where you really get to know how these singers, how these performers got to where they are — and those stories, to me, are what made that show…

“That’s what we want to do for these athletes. Because with that comes a connection to the audience, connection to sponsors, connection to all kinds of other good things. But it starts with showcasing those personalities.” Read more at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: As the name suggests, Real American Beer is the primary sponsor. The first event is scheduled for August 30 in Cleveland, Ohio at a yet-to-be-announced venue. The shows will consist of nine-minute matches involving eight men’s and four women’s weight classes. Hogan listed Kennedy Blades as the face of the women’s division, and said Zahid Valencia and Ben Askren are among the male fighters. Hogan had more to say about the new venture in an APNews.com story.