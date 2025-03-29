What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s live show

March 29, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in action

-Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

-Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

-Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

