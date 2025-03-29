AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin
-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in action
-Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
-Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
-Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
