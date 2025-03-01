WWE Elimination Chamber results: Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes responding to The Rock’s offer, two Elimination Chamber matches, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Elimination Chamber

March 1, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre

Streamed live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally)

WWE Elimination Chamber Countdown Show

-Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Big E, and Pat McAfee hosted the show from a desk set up off the main floor. Byron Saxton, Cathy Kelley, and Peter Rosenberg also checked in.

Powell’s POV: With the bald head and the dark beard, Rosenberg is a few missing teeth away from being able to pull off Mad Dog Vachon for Halloween.

-Kevin Owens was shown arriving backstage dressed in a Bret Hart jacket. He checked out the area and found some tools to use as weapons during his unsanctioned match with Sami Zayn.

-A Rock video package aired. Cole told the panel that he believes Cody Rhodes will reject Rock’s offer. Cole said Cody had the guts to bet on himself by leaving WWE and going on to become a massive star who forced WWE to bring him back. Cole said Cody came back and has worked hard enough to work two WrestleMania main events to become the face of the company. Barrett said he believes Cody will take the offer.

Cole said sources told him that Cody met with Hollywood producers throughout the week in meetings arranged by Seven Bucks Productions. Big E played up the idea that Cody has limited time left in his in-ring career and will likely move on to Hollywood when the time comes. Barrett said it sounded like Cody already made up his mind. Cole said McAfee can relate to Cody given the levels he reached. McAfee spoke about how his decisions affect his guys. McAfee listed pros and cons for Cody.

-Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton were shown arriving in the parking lot in a Lamborghini. Byron Saxton interviewed Nia Jax and Candice LeRae about facing the duo. Jax said that if Stratus is the hometown hero, that doesn’t say much about the hometown. Nice line.

-Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg replaced Cole and McAfee at the desk. Big E was presented with a birthday cake and the panel sang “Happy Birthday” for him.

-The sit-down interview with Logan Paul that Kelley conducted was shown. Kelley noted that it’s nearly the three-year anniversary of Paul’s first match in WWE. She asked if he thought he would last this long. Paul said he always lasts this long (get it?). Paul said people were right when they called him a part-timer. He said it bothered him because it was true. Paul said he felt that if he was as good as he was as a part-timer, imagine how good he can be as a full-time wrestler. Paul took in-character shots at each of his Elimination Chamber opponents. Paul said that headlining WrestleMania is what’s best for business. Paul said that he and Cena are the two names that transcend wrestling.

Powell’s POV: Best for business? Transcends wrestling? Hmmm.