WWE Video: A big angle took place after WWE Bad Blood

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE did an angle after the Bad Blood premium live event on Saturday. Fan footage (see below) shows Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes in front of Cody’s tour bus.

Powell’s POV: This was a unique and unexpected way to do the turn. Please note that the video is NSFW in that there is at least one F-Bomb yelled by a fan while the attack is taking place.