What's happening...

WWE Video: A big angle took place after WWE Bad Blood

October 5, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE did an angle after the Bad Blood premium live event on Saturday. Fan footage (see below) shows Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes in front of Cody’s tour bus.

Powell’s POV: This was a unique and unexpected way to do the turn. Please note that the video is NSFW in that there is at least one F-Bomb yelled by a fan while the attack is taking place.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom October 5, 2024 @ 10:44 pm

    Love that they did it like this because it gives that anything can happen vibe.We’ll see where Orton stands with this..

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.