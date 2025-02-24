Dot Net Members’ Exclusive: Powell’s Bonus Blog on AEW Collision including Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Mike Bailey joining AEW, Harley Cameron, Gabe Kidd, Daniel Garcia

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Harley Cameron is good silly fun.

-As a bald guy with facial hair, even I can admit that most of us are a dime a dozen. I mention this because while my fellow club member Gabe Kidd has a solid look, it’s not one that jumps off the television screen for unfamiliar viewers. Kidd’s mouth is his moneymaker. So why didn’t AEW give Kidd any mic time?

-Is the goal of Daniel Garcia’s title reign to make the TNT Championship feel like the least important title in AEW? If so, mission accomplished…

ProWrestling.net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have received exclusive access to my bonus blogs since January 2024. Access the rest of this blog and all the perks of membership to our ad-free website (including exclusive ad-free podcasts) by signing up today via PWMembership.net or by becoming a Patreon Patron.