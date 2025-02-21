What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The Rock set to appear on tonight’s show

February 21, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-The Rock appears

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.