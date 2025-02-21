WWE Smackdown preview: The Rock set to appear on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-The Rock appears

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center.