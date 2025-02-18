WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The full list of entrants for both Elimination Chamber matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, March 1 in Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

-Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match

Powell’s POV: Seth Rollins beat Finn Balor, and Roxanne Perez beat Raquel Rodriguez in the final Elimination Chamber qualifying matches on Monday’s Raw. Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus agreed to team at the Elimination Chamber, presumably against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, but the match has not been officially announced as of this update.

