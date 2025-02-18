NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s Vengeance Day fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ricky Starks signs his NXT contract

-Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Stacks vs. Shawn Spears

-Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria

Powell's POV: Starks appeared during Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day and was not listed by name. Tonight's NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show will go back on the road next Tuesday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center.