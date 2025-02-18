What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Two title matches set for Monday’s Netflix show

February 18, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live on Monday from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center and will be the go-home show for the Elimination Chamber. The March 3 Raw in Buffalo will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

