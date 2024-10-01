NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s premiere on The CW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship with CM Punk as special referee

-Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz in a street fight

-Lola Vice and Jaida Parker vs. two members of Fatal Influence

-Miz TV with Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo

Powell's POV: NXT put together a strong lineup for the CW Network premiere. NXT will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.