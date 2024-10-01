WWE Raw preview: World Heavyweight Championship and Intercontinental Title matches set for Monday’s two-hour show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods for the Intercontinental Championship

-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. Raw is scaling back to two hours starting Monday through the end of the year before the show moves to Netflix in January.