NXT on The CW premiere live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Hector Guerrero, Rico Costantino, Joe Hennig, Robert Stone, Bob Geigel

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT premieres tonight on The CW Network and will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show includes Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship with CM Punk as special referee Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a A and B grades tying for first with 33 percent of the voter each in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hector Guerrero is 70.

-Rico Costantino is 63.

-Joe Hennig is 45. He worked as Curtis Axel in WWE.

-Robert Stone (Robert Strauss) is 41. He also worked as Robbie E in TNA.

-The late Bob Geigel was born on October 1, 1924. He died on October 30, 2014 at age 90.