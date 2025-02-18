McKenzie Mitchell signs TNA deal

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced that McKenzie Mitchell has signed a contract to become the company’s ring announcer. Mitchell replaces Jade Chung, who left the company after holding the ring announcer job for roughly one year. Read the announcement at TNAWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Mitchell previously worked as an interviewer for TNA before she left the company to play the same role in NXT. She was released by NXT in December 2023. I enjoyed her work as an interviewer, and she’s off to a good start as a ring announcer.