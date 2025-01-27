WWE Raw results (1/27): Powell’s live review of War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Titles, Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, the brand’s final push for the Royal Rumble

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,653)

Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Streamed live January 27, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary while a shot of Atlanta was shown. Cole mentioned Georgia Championship Wrestling and WCW. Shots aired of Cody Rhodes walking with his wife Brandi and their daughter Liberty, Bianca Belair and Naomi, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre…

Cole listed the attendance as 12,432 while a drone camera flew around the arena. Pat McAfee joined Cole on commentary and plugged the Royal Rumble. McAfee also brought up Saturday Night’s Main Event and claimed that “everything this company does is magic” before running through the results of NBC/Peacock special…

Seth Rollins made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Rollins spoke about the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season. He sat down in the ring and recalled losing to CM Punk on the series premiere of Raw on Netflix.

Rollins said he sat on the mat and asked who he wants to be. Rollins stood up and said he doesn’t stay down for anyone. Rollins spoke about all of the people he would eliminate from the Rumble. He paused after saying Roman Reigns, which drew some OTC chants. “I’m especially tossing Roman Reigns out,” Rollins said.

Rollins said he hopes CM Punk is the last person in the ring with him so that he can toss him over the top rope and turn his WrestleMania dream to dust. Rollins played up the question of which championship he would challenge for if he wins the Rumble. He said Gunther’s World Heavyweight Championship is the obvious one.

“But then there’s the WWE Championship,” Rollins said. He added that it would be poetic if he took the same title from Cody at WrestleMania this year that he helped him win last year. Rollins polled the crowd on whether he should face Cody. There were some cheers. Rollins was interrupted before he could ask about Gunther.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance and joined Rollins inside the ring. Rollins asked if Gunther was just keep the title warm for him. Gunther asked Rollins where he’d been for the last few months. Gunther said he defended his title against Jey Uso and referred to him as a clown.

Gunther said Rollins has been whining and complaining about all of the drama he’s involved in. Gunther said Rollins has forgotten what matters in this company. He said Rollins should tune it all out and focus on the Rumble. Gunther questioned if Rollins still has it in him.

Rollins said the title belt that Gunther was wearing would not exist without him. Gunther said it’s 2025 and Rollins is no longer the best wrestler in the company. Gunther claimed he is the best wrestler.

Gunther asked Rollins to please win the Rumble and then challenge him for the championship at WrestleMania. Gunther said Rollins would look up at the lights and realize that Gunther is the only name that’s synonymous with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Logan Paul made his entrance while Cole touted him as the newest member of the Raw roster. Paul was booed as he spoke about how Gunther and Rollins think they are great at wrestling, but he is great at everything. Paul said it’s the Netflix era and the company needs a new face that oozes with charisma and confidence.

Paul said Gunther and Rollins should be worried about the guy who built a WWE career faster than they both did. Paul said he wouldn’t throw 29 men over the top rope. He said that’s grunt work for guys like Gunther and Rollins, whereas he has to work smarter.

Paul said he will win the Rumble. He said he could challenge Cody, but then he pointed at Gunther while saying he could challenge him. Gunther told Rollins that he changed his mind. He said he wants Paul to win the Rumble match so he can embarrass him and slap the smirk off his face. Rollins laughed and said he’s with Gunther on that, but the only person who will be embarrassed is Gunther if he decides to take back his title…

Powell’s POV: This was a good Rumble match hype segment that either foreshadowed a Triple Threat or served as a good red herring.

CM Punk was interviewed by Cathy Kelley in the backstage area. She asked how Punk thinks Logan Paul will fare. Punk said he’d fare the same as everyone else. Punk said he would toss Kelley over the top rope if she was in the Rumble match.

Sami Zayn showed up and took issue with Punk stating last week that Zayn isn’t on his level. Zayn pointed out that only one of them has main evented WrestleMania and then told Punk he would see him in the Rumble. Zayn walked away.

Karrion Kross stopped Zayn and said everyone knows the kick he hit Seth Rollins with was an accident. Kross said Zayn should listen to Rollins and start doing things for himself. Kross aid this is the best chance Zayn has had to win the Rumble and he should starting thinking with his head. Kross said there’s a world of opportunity and then walked away.

Cody Rhodes approached Zayn, which startled him. Cody told Zayn that it was good to see him, and then Zayn said the same before making his exit…

Separate shots aired of the champions and challengers while Cole hyped the World Tag Team Title match heading into a commercial break… [C]

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh were in the ring coming out of the break…

Noah Centineo of the Netflix series The Recruit was shown in the crowd. Rappers Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, and Quavo were shown in separate locations in the crowd. New Raw roster additions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were shown in the crowd, and then a shot aired of Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in the crowd… The War Raiders made their entrance…

1. “War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. McDonagh performed an early Asai moonsault on Ivar. When McDonagh landed at ringside, the back of his head and neck struck the top of the broadcast table. Cole called for help and said he wasn’t kidding.

McDonagh looked woozy when he stood up, but he returned to the apron and Cole praised his toughness. A short time later, Erik powerbombed Dom onto McDonagh at ringside. Ivar followed up with a cannonball dive from the barricade onto both challengers. [C]

Later, McDonagh stayed down on the mat after tagging out. The referee checked on him while Carlito showed up and spat an apple in Ivar’s face. Dom had Ivar pinned, but Erik shoved McDonagh onto both wrestlers to break up the pin. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Ivar punched Carlito off the apron. Dom kicked Ivar’s legs out from under him and went for a 619, but Erik had already tagged in. The War Raiders hit the Viking Experience and then Erik pinned Dom…

“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in 11:55 to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: I hope McDonagh dodged a bullet with that rough, fluke landing on the broadcast table. If this were an NFL game, McDonagh likely would have pulled him from the field at least temporarily to be evaluated for a possible concussion. McDonagh went on to work the rest of the match and seemed to be okay. Hopefully it stays that way after the adrenaline wears off.

Backstage, Ludwig Kaiser told Pete Dunne that he saw things didn’t go his way last week. Kaiser said someone should show “this guy how we do things around here.” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods showed up tried to bond with Kaiser and Dunne, but they both walked away.

Cathy Kelley showed up and recalled Kingston losing to Rey Mysterio last week. Kingston blame the officiating. Kingston said Atlanta’s favorite son was home. Kelley guessed that Kingston was talking about Bron Breakker, Austin Theory, or Cody Rhodes.

The New Day duo took offense and noted that it was a homecoming for Xavier Woods. Woods said he would beat the breaks ooff of Rey Mysterio and bought front row tickets for his mother, father, and sister. Woods said his family had yet to arrive, but he assumed they would be there…

Powell’s POV: For those with short memories like me, Penta beat Pete Dunne last week. I’m not sure why Kaiser didn’t mention him by name when he was talking to Dunne. No pronouns, pal! New Day being shunned by family, friends, and even fellow heels is fun.

“The LWO” Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro made their entrance… [C]

Rappers Lil Baby and Killer Mike were shown in the crowd. Kingston and Woods were at ringside and several empty seats that were reserved for Woods’ family were shown empty…

2. Rey Mysterio, (w/Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro) vs. Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston). Cole said this was Vega’s last night on Raw because she was moving to Smackdown. Woods had Rey hanging over the middle rope when he jumped from the ropes and hit him with a kick heading into a break. [C]

[Hour Two] Woods went for a superplex from the middle rope, but Rey fought it off and then executed a sunset bomb. Rey followed up with Code Red for a near fall. Rey got Woods in position for a 619, but Woods rolled to ringside. Rey slid to the floor with him and then Woods shoved him into the broadcast table.

Woods tossed Rey back inside the ring and then approached his family members who had taken their seats. Cole mentioned Woods’ mother, father, and sister by name and then they all revealed that they were wearing or holding New Day Sucks t-shirts.

Woods returned to the ring and Rey put him in position and then hit the 619. Rey dropped a dime on Woods and then pinned him clean.

Rey Mysterio defeated Xavier Woods in 10:55.

After the match, Woods’ sister handed Rey a “New Day Sucks” t-shirt. Rey put on the t-shirt and celebrated with the Woods family and then hugged Vega…

Powell’s POV: That’s back-to-back singles wins for Rey over the New Day duo. Kingston and Woods have great heat these losses won’t hurt them. My guess is that they’ll start winning some tag team matches soon and I continue to suspect that they will be the next World Tag Team Champions. On a side note, if Aleister Black returns to WWE, his wife moving to Smackdown would seem to be a pretty good indicator of which brand he would start on.

Backstage, Sami Zayn told Seth Rollins that the Helluva Kick he hit him with was a mistake. Rollins accepted that it was a mistake, then said others say it may not have been. Rollins said Zayn’s relationship with Roman Reigns makes him uneasy and if something like that happens again, he can’t assume that it would be a mistake. Zayn asked if they were good and then they shook hands and hugged…

Cole hyped a Royal Rumble Kickoff Show for Friday at 3CT/4ET. The Rumble countdown show starts Saturday at 3CT/4ET. The Rumble has an early start time of 5CT/6ET and will be followed by a post show…

Cole hyped Jackie Redmond’s interview with CM Punk for the countdown show and then a brief clip of the interview was shown…

Jey Uso was shown walking through the concourse and shaking hands with fans before he made his entrance through the crowd. Jey was accompanied by rapper Quavo, who had a replica title belt over his shoulder. Jey and Quavo greeted the broadcast team and Jey danced on the broadcast table.

Jey got a mic and said he needed that. He remained on the broadcast table and told the Atlanta crowd that he appreciates them and gave them a yeet. Jey acknowledged that he lost and said “The Ring General was that good.” Nevertheless, Jey said he can beat Gunther. Jey said he needs to win the Rumble and then main event WrestleMania and win the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey tossed the mic down and then pulled Quavo onto the table with him. Cole said miracles happen in at the Royal Rumble…

Cole hyped Cody Rhodes as coming up… [C]

Jackie Redmond interviewed Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in the backstage area. Valkyria said there was a lot of talk about who her first challenger would be. She declared for the women’s Royal Rumble match.

“American Made” Chad Gable, Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed showed up. Gable told Valkyria not to get used to holding the title because Nile would take the title for him, then corrected himself and said it would be for the team.

Valkyria said this was as close as Gable or Nile would ever get to an Intercontinental Title. Nile said she would eliminate Valkyria from the Rumble match and clip her bird wings.

American Made found Otis and Akira Tozawa doing a dance while Maxxine Dupri cheered them on. Gable mocked them for doing a TikTok dance and said they are an embarrassment. Nile also got in Dupri’s face…

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were in the ring and then Bianca Belair and Naomi made their entrance. Cole plugged the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match for Tuesday’s NXT television and said Vic Joseph would be on the call. McAfee added that Booker and Corey Graves would also be on the call…

3. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match. The champions hit a double elbow drop on Rodriguez, who then put Naomi down and tagged out. A short time later, the champions both hit crossbody blocks from the ropes onto both challengers. [C]

Belair had a run of offense on Morgan and then backflipped from the middle rope to avoid a charging Rodriguez. Belair speared Rodriguez into Morgan and then threw punches. Belair put Morgan down with a spinebuster and then hit a handspring into the ropes followed by a standing moonsault for a two count.

Belair went up top and rolled through when Morgan rolled out of the way. Morgan got up and dropkicked Belair. Rodriguez tagged in and put Belair down before powerbombing Morgan onto her. Rodriguez covered Belair for a two count.

Naomi tagged in and it looked like she was going for a spingboard into a facebuster, but her feet missed the ropes and she still hit a nice looking facebuster on the way down.

Dominik Mysterio ran out and distracted the referee whle Belair hit the KOD on Morgan. Belair dove onto Dom at ringside. Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault on Morgan and had her beat, but Rodriguez pulled Naomi to ringside and then slammed her onto the apron. Morgan covered Naomi and got the three count…

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi in 12:35 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: I’m more than ready for Belair and Naomi to drop the titles so that Belair can get back to working singles matches. I doubt they will lose the titles to Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson tomorrow night even thought I wouldn’t mind, but I could see Morgan and Rodriguez being the next champions.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in a backstage area and asked how she felt after facing Nia Jax on Saturday NIght’s Main Event. She conceded that she was banged up coming out of the match.

Kelley asked Ripley if she had any predictions. Ripley said it didn’t matter because the winner would be brutalized if they chose to challenge her.

Bayley showed up said maybe she will win the Rumble and then challenge Ripley at WrestleMania. Ripley wished her luck and then made her exit. Bayley turned and spotted Iyo Sky, who told Bayley that she would see her on Saturday… [C]

Cole read through some notes about WWE’s history in Atlanta, including his win at WrestleMania. A clip aired of Cole in the ring at WrestleMania XXVII. McAfee used the telestrator to mock Cole’s gut, his kneepad, and that that he shaved his armpits for the match. Cole laughed. Footage also aired of Cole trying to do a cool guy handshake with Cuavo earlier in the night. Funny…

Online personality Kai Cenat was shown in the crowd…

A Penta video aired. He spoke of facing the best in the world and would to it one-on-one, two-on-one, or 29-on-one. Penta said he will be in the Royal Rumble and he will have his WrestleMania moment…

The broadcast team ran through the Royal Rumble lineup…

Paul Heyman walked to the ring. He was cheered by the crowd and then an OTC chant broke out. The crowd said Heyman’s opening line with him. Heyman said he’s the one behind the one. Heyman said he is also the one who represents WWE and the Island of Relevancy on the cover of WWE 2K25. A banner featuring the Reigns’ cover shot dropped from above the ring.

Heyman said Reigns told everyone he would take back the Ula Fala and he did. Heyman said Reigns is now telling everyone that he is coming back for his championship. Heyman said it all starts at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. Heyman said Reigns is the biggest star on the planet and will also be the biggest star on Mars once Elon Musk colonizes it.

Heyman said there are 29 wannabe Roman Reigns who want to be the Tribal Chief and want to be the biggest start in the industry. Heyman dropped to his reigns and said they all pray to God that they can be Reigns. Heyman dropped the microphone and was about to leave when entrance music stopped him in his tracks.

Drew McIntyre made his entrance while Heyman picked up the microphone. McIntyre, who was in his gear, entered the ring and slowly approached Heyman. McIntyre looked up at the WWE 2K25 cover. McAfee said he played the game and went undefeated until he chose to lose to Roman Reigns to show respect for the Tribal Chief.

McIntyre said Heyman looked kind of nervous. McIntyre put his hand on Heyman’s shoulder told him to relax. McIntyre said Sami Zayn is the only one who should be nervous. McIntyre said they never get to talk and that’s all he wanted to do with Heyman.

McIntyre assumed that Heyman doesn’t like him very much. He said Heyman should like him because he’s responsible for all of the success that Heyman is having. McIntyre said it pains him and it wasn’t intentional, “but I am the Daddy of The Bloodline.”

McIntyre recalled eliminating Roman Reigns from the 2020 Royal Rumble and then going on to beat Brock Lesnar to win the world championship at WrestleMania. McIntyre said Heyman likes to claim that Reigns saved him, but Heyman is smart. McIntyre said Heyman found Reigns at a low point and got into his ear with evil.

McIntyre said all he was looking for was a very simple thank you. Heyman stammered while thanking McIntyre, then added, “But you’re crowding me right now.” McIntyre laughed and said he was sorry and would give him his space.

McIntyre backed up and then asked Heyman to do him a favor. McIntyre told Heyman to tell his boy that he will beat him within an inch of his life and then toss him over the top rope on Saturday. Heyman smiled and gave McIntyre his word that he would pass the message along to his Tribal Chief.

Heyman dropped the mic and tried to leave, but McIntyre stopped him. “I wasn’t talking about Roman,” McIntyre said. “He knows I’m coming. I was talking about your boy CM Punk.” Cole recalled the story that Heyman owes Punk a favor for teaming with The Bloodline in the WarGames match.

[Hour Three] McIntyre told Heyman to run. Heyman left the ring while McIntyre smiled and then watched Heyman head to the back. A graphic listed McIntyre’s match against Sami Zayn as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: Heyman was good in his pitch for Reigns, but McIntyre really shined while Heyman assisted him by looking so nervous. I assumed that McIntyre was speaking about Reigns, so it surprised me when he said the message was intended for Punk. They are doing a nice job of spotlighting certain rivalries to keep an eye on during the men’s Rumble match.

The end of Sami Zayn’s entrance was shown coming out of the break…

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn. Cole played up Zayn’s winless record in singles matches against McIntyre. Zayn hit an early Arabian Press Moonsault on McIntyre and then rolled him back inside the ring. McIntyre knocked Zayn down with a double chop.

A short time later, Zayn countered a McIntyre move into a DDT. Zayn came up with a bloody nose. Zayn went for a ran up the ropes and was cut off by McIntyre. Zayn ended up at ringside. McIntyre followed and went for a Claymore Kick, but Zayn moved and then McIntyre crashed and burned on the broadcast table. [C]

Powell’s POV: It looked like McIntyre’s arm struck Zayn’s nose during the DDT spot. There was blood on the mat at ringside going into the break.

McIntyre hit a spinebuster and then followed up with a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Zayn came back with a sunset bomb for a near fall of his own. Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb a short time later for another near fall.

Zayn went up top and was cut off. McIntyre blasted him with a chop and then joined him on the ropes. Zayn pulled McIntyre’s leg out from under him to crotch him on the top turnbuckle and then put him in a tree of woe. McIntyre sat up and suplexed Zayn.

McIntyre dropped down from the ropes and counted down, but Zayn avoided a Claymore Kick and then hooked McIntyre into a pin for a two count. Zayn avoided a charging McIntyre, who went through the ropes and into the ring post casing.

Zayn hit an exploder suplex. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick that McIntyre avoided. McIntyre rolled up Zayn and then put his feet on the ropes for leverage while getting the three count….

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in 14:25.

After the match, McIntyre hit Zayn from behind and then mounted him and threw punches at him.

Cody Rhodes’s music hit and he ran out and hit McIntyre with a Cody Cutter. Cody cleared McIntyre from the ring.

Kevin Owens showed up and hit Cody from behind. Cody fought back and was getting the better of Owens until McIntyre hit him from behind. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick on McIntyre, who moved, causing Zayn to hit Rhodes. Cole said it had to be an accident. McAfee said he wasn’t so sure.

Owens stood next to Zayn and then bumped his fist on Sami’s chest before exiting the ring. Zayn looked like he was filled with remorse over what he did to Cody… [C]

Powell’s POV: Very well done. The match was entertaining and the right guy went over. Zayn will surely get his win over McIntyre at some point, but it should be built up to feel like a big moment. The post match angle was really good with Zayn hitting another babyface with an inadvertent Helluva Kick.

Coming out of the break, a video aired with Roman Reigns speaking briefly about being immortalized on the cover of WWE 2K25…

Cody Rhodes was seated in the corner of the ring coming out of the break. Cody’s WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle title belt were hanging above the ring. Cody said the belt won’t make Owens a champion. Cody said he’s had more matches than anyone and he shows up first and leaves last. He said he’s looking forward to the Royal Rumble and putting Owens behind him.

CM Punk’s entrance music interrupted Cody. Punk made his entrance and spoke to Cody before his music stopped playing. Punk got a mic and asked Cody if he was okay. He said Cody is his friend and he’s legitimately worried about it.

Punk said he knows what the WWE Championship can do to a man. He said he was champion for 434 days way back when and it started to get to him around the 300-day mark. He said he’s watched Cody lose friends and he knows that Cody wants to be John Cena and do it all.

Cody said he doesn’t have many friends. “CM Punk, you’re my friend, right?” Punk said yes and that’s why he was out there speaking to him. Punk said that unlike everyone else Cody has surrounded himself with, he will always b his friend because of a promise that he made to Cody’s father and because he loves Cody.

Punk said he feels like he let Cody down because he couldn’t prepare himself for this, but not even Cody’s father could. Cody asked Punk to tell him what is next for him. Punk said Cody was in his hometown and gets to sleep in his own bed.

Punk said Cody probably still wouldn’t sleep at all because he probably has an early start time for Royal Rumble media. And even if he doesn’t have an early call time, he’ll be thinking about facing Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship.

Punk said that if Cody gets by Owens, then there’s Raw and then Smackdown and they are Netflix and it’s bigger than ever. Punk said Cody is the poster boy and that’s what he asked for. Punk said it means less time with his daughter and his wife, and it’s because the title means something to guys like them.

Punk said somebody will be busting their ass and getting into the best shape of their life. He said somebody will win the Royal Rumble and see Cody in the main event of WrestleMania. Punks said somebody will be on the way up while Cody is on the way down and that person will take the title from Cody.

Punk said that’s the good news. Cody told Punk to tell him the bad news. “The bad news is that somebody is me,” Punk said. “Unlike all these other people, ‘your friends’ stabbing you in the back, I’m going to win the Royal Rumble and I’ll see you in the main event of WrestleMania. And because I’m your one true friend, I’m going to stab you in the front.”

Cody said he respects Punk telling him that, but he would share something with Punk. Cody recalled showing up in OVW and meeting Punk. He said they were the only ones wanting to learn from Greg Gagne and everyone was chasing Punk.

Cody said Punk was called up to the main roster and he was called up not long after and he was chasing him. Punk said there was a ten-year period where Punk sat home and they were still chasing him.

Cody said their dynamic has completely changed. “And do you know why?” Cody asked. “I’m not chasing you. You’re chasing me. And, friend, I want you to know that I hope you win the Royal Rumble. I hope it’s you because I want you to catch up.”

Cody turned and tried to make his exit, but Punk stopped him. Punk said there’s a lot of men who wanted him to catch them and there’s a graveyard full of careers that wanted him to catch them right up until he did.

Punk went to leave, but Cody hooked his arm. Cody said he wasn’t done. Cody said he wants Punk to catch up and win the Royal Rumble because he wants to see the look on his face when he sees that The Best in the World isn’t the best in the world anymore. Cody and Punk stood face to face while the producer credits were shown and Cole hyped the Royal Rumble for Saturday…

Powell’s POV: That was tremendous. Cody did a great job of looking like the weary champion, and Punk’s promo was fantastic. I like the way Cody fired up at the end of the segment. I could see Punk winning the Rumble. But I could also see Roman Reigns winning it and then Punk winning Elimination Chamber only to call in his favor with Paul Heyman to get Reigns to choose the World Heavyweight Championship so that Punk can have his match with Cody.

Overall, this was a top notch go-home show that definitely increased my already high level of interest in the Royal Rumble event.

Make ProWrestling.net your home for live coverage of the Royal Rumble.