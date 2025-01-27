Jordynne Grace reportedly signs with WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jordynne Grace is officially WWE bound. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that Grace has signed a multi-yer deal with the company.

Powell’s POV: The is about as surprising as the Kansas City Chiefs winning another AFC Championship, as it’s been widely assumed that Grace would join WWE once her TNA contract expired. Even so, it’s cool that it’s been official. It will be interesting to see if she has a run in NXT or if she goes straight to the main roster. She was in last year’s women’s Royal Rumble, and I guess we’ll find out on Saturday if she’s going to be in this year’s version of the Rumble match.