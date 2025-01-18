AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): Tonight’s Maximum Carnage edition

What's happening...

January 18, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW Continental Championship

-Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Cope, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum in a 12-man tag match

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center. Join me for my live review as Collision is simulcast tonight on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

