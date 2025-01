AEW Dynamite preview: Fight For The Fallen, Max simulcasts begin

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Rated FTR” Adam Copeland, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta

-Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

-Hangman Page vs. Orange Cassidy

-Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Asheville, North Carolina at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The show airs Wednesdays on TBS and streams on Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I are swapping Dynamite and WWE Smackdown coverage going forward, so join Jake for his live review of Dynamite. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).