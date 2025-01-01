What's happening...

Sweet Daddy Siki dead at age 91

January 1, 2025

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Sweet Daddy Siki (Elkin James) died on Tuesday at age 91. Greg Oliver of SlamWrestling.com reports that Siki, who battled Alzheimer’s Disease, died at Humber Hospital in Toronto, Ontario.

Powell’s POV: Siki was a main event player in Canada and held various titles in North America during his in-ring career. Adam Copeland famously won an essay contest to earn free training from Siki and Ron Hutchison. The Sweet Daddy Siki documentary was released in 2017. I highly recommend Oliver’s story on Siki’s fascinating life and career. My condolences to Siki’s family and friends.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.