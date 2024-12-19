AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the Dynamite on 34th Street edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Ricochet in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Will Ospreay vs. Brody King in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Komander vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Continental Classic blue league match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be taped on Sunday in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom. The show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. We will not have live coverage due to the Christmas holiday. My review will be available either late Wednesday night or more likely on Thursday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).