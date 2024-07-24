What's happening...

AEW Dynamite in Nashville (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, Torrie Wilson, Zack Sabre Jr., Angelo Dawkins, MJ Jenkins

July 24, 2024

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show features the Blood & Guts match. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Nashville. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 27 percent of the voters. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. D was a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B grade with the first hour getting an A and the bulk of second hour getting a C.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Torrie Wilson is 49.

-Zack Sabre Jr. (Lucas Eatwell) is 35.

-Angelo Dawkins (Gary Gordon) of The Street Profits is 34.

-MJ Jenkins is 33.

