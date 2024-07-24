AEW Dynamite in Nashville (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, Torrie Wilson, Zack Sabre Jr., Angelo Dawkins, MJ Jenkins

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The show features the Blood & Guts match. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Nashville. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 27 percent of the voters. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. D was a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B grade with the first hour getting an A and the bulk of second hour getting a C.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Torrie Wilson is 49.

-Zack Sabre Jr. (Lucas Eatwell) is 35.

-Angelo Dawkins (Gary Gordon) of The Street Profits is 34.

-MJ Jenkins is 33.