NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Great American Bash week one on Syfy

July 24, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on Syfy.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Contract signing for Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Championship at NXT Great American Bash night two

-Joe Hendry’s concert

Powell’s POV: NXT is moving to Syfy for two weeks due to the Olympics. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

