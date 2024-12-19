ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s Final Battle go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty and “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson, and James Drake in an eight-man tag

-Sidney Akeem vs. Serpentico

-Queen Aminata vs. Lady Frost

-“Murder Machines” Lance Archer and Brian Cage vs. “The Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder

-Bishop Kaun vs. Lee Johnson

-Athena and Billie Starkz vs. Missa Kate and Blair Onyx

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on December 12, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson attended this show in person. His written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).