Big E on the tenth anniversary of The New Day, his childhood, mental health struggles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Big E wrote a piece for the Players’ Tribune website to help commemorate the ten-year anniversary of The New Day. Check it out at ThePlayersTribune.com.

Powell’s POV: This is an excellent piece that is absolutely worth reading. Some of the highlights include Big E going into detail about his childhood, how his family bonded over pro wrestling, a slew of injuries suffered during his time at the University of Iowa, his mental health struggles and the treatment he underwent, getting engaged to Mia “Michin” Yim’s sister, and the significance of New Day’s run. It’s a great read and I can’t recommend it highly enough.