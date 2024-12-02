WWE Raw results (12/2): Powell’s live review of New Day’s ten-year celebration, CM Punk’s opening segment, Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,645)

Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena

Aired live December 2, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while shots aired of the host city and the fans outside the venue… A video package recapped the Survivor Series WarGames event…

Separate shots aired of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods walking in the backstage area while Tessitore hyped the New Day tenth anniversary celebration. A shot aired of CM Punk arriving and being greeted by Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Punk and Jey hugged, and then Punk and Zayn shook hands.

Punk made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire while being introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia. Wade Barrett checked in on color commentary. The crowd chanted Punk’s name after his entrance theme finished playing. Punk delivered his “Is it good to be alive” line.

Punk noted that the show was sold out. He said the last time the fans saw him on Raw, he said he wasn’t sure what the future held from coming out of the Hell in a Cell match. Punk said he was fresh off a potential career-ending WarGames match, but he was feeling a lot better than he did coming out of Hell in a Cell.

Punk said he put things aside and did some personal business for his friend Paul Heyman. Punk stood on the middle rope and said he knows what the future holds. Punk pointed to the rafters and asked the fans if they could see it. Punk said he could see it even though everyone told him it wasn’t there.

Punk said he knows what the future holds. He said there are different roads you can take to get there and there’s different ways to finish your story. Punk spoke about the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber being his possible road, and he said he has a favor or two that he can call in. Punk invited the fans to come on the journey with him and then he was interrupted by entrance music.

Seth Rollins made his entrance and joined Punk in the ring. The fans chanted the Rollins’ theme song after it stopped playing. Punk and Rollins stood in opposite corners. Rollins smiled at Punk, who looked at his watch. A CM Punk chant broke out and faded.

Rollins said he’d been thinking a lot and he determined that he should have knocked Punk’s ass out the day that he returned to WWE. Rollins said he’s regretted not doing it every single day for the past year. Rollins said a lot has gotten in the way over the last year. Rollins said Punk got hurt, and he had titles to defend and a Bloodline to take down.

Rollins said the last time he saw Punk, he was close to taking his shot, but he had pity for him because he had just come out of Hell in a Cell. Rollins said having pity for Punk was his mistake. Rollins said that seeing Punk stand triumphant next to Roman Reigns made it clear to him that it was time to rectify his mistake.

Rollins removed his jacket and tossed it to ringside. Rollins said there’s nothing in his way or Punk’s way. Rollins said no one was holding them back and the only thing between them was air and hatred Rollins said he had a feeling in his gut that this would be the night that he knocks Punk on his ass.

Punk told Rollins that he talked too much and he doesn’t listen. Punk recalled saying he put the personal things aside. Punk said Rollins was champion six months ago and now he had something he wanted, but now he has nothing. Punk said he knows where he’s going. “I know what’s in my future and kid, you ain’t it.”

Punk stepped closer to Rollins while saying that Rollins thought about him for six months, but he doesn’t think about Rollins at all. Punk said he has things to do in the business and told Rollins to stay out of his business. Rollins said Punk talks too much and doesn’t listen enough. “This is my business,” Rollins said. Rollins shoved Punk to the mat. Punk got up and struck a fighting pose. Both men ended up on the mat.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn ran out and pulled Punk and Rollins apart. Punk and Jey left the ring. Rollins stood in the ring with Zayn and jawed at Punk. Adam Pearce and other producers came out. Rollins got the mic and asked Punk if he’s his business now. Rollins threw some kicks at Punk through the ropes. Punk was pulled by the producers and Jey.

“You too, Jey, run along to Roman, y’all,” Rollins said. Zayn said he gets that Rollins is angry, but he doesn’t get to talk to Jey that way. Rollins said Zayn was right. Rollins said he was pissed off and he shouldn’t have gone there. “But Jey’s family, what’s your excuse?” Rollins asked Zayn. “Because you’re not family, man.” A “Sami Uso” chant broke out.

Rollins said he and Zayn were closer than Zayn has ever been with Reigns or Jey. Rollins spoke about how they came up together. Zayn said he didn’t ask to team with Punk. He said he didn’t want to team with him, but he asked to help and they were down a man. Zayn said he wanted Rollins to join the team, but he said no twice. Zayn said they wouldn’t have teamed with Punk, but Rollins is just too damn stubborn.

Rollins said Zayn wanted him to team with Reigns so “that monster” could regain his power. Zayn told Rollins that he created the monster when he put a chair in his back ten years ago. Zayn told Rollins not to ask like his hands were totally clean. Rollins said he understands what he did and the chair shot was motivation for the Tribal Chief.

Rollins said he’s apologized, but Zayn should also look in the mirror because he did the same thing. Rollins said he didn’t blame Zayn for it because Reigns is the scum of the earth who treated Zayn and Jey like crap. Rollins said Reigns has not changed. Rollins asked if Reigns apologized to him or Jey or shown even a hint of remorse. Rollins said Zayn is gullible and is being stupid.

Zayn said Rollins is angry and has a lot of frustration in him. Zayn said if he wanted to get it out of his system, they could meet in the ring later in the show if that’s what Rollins wants. “If that’s how you want it, fine by me,” Rollins said before exiting the ring and heading to the back…

Powell’s POV: An excellent segment. The Rollins and Punk portion was strong, and the unexpected follow-up between Rollins and Zayn was great. It came off like Rollins will be turning heel, but nothing is official because right now they are all babyfaces who simply have different perspectives.

Footage aired from Jackie Redmond catching up with Finn Balor in the arena after Survivor Series concluded. Balor recalled telling Damian Priest that he’d be waiting because he doesn’t forget. Priest attacked Balor, but JD McDonagh and Carlito attacked Rollins. McDonagh held Priest’s arm and then Blaor slammed a chair over it. Adam Pearce showed up and yelled at the trio of heels to leave…

The Judgment Day members spoke backstage. Liv Morgan recalled that they all agreed that Balor was going to stay away from Priest. Balor said they did, but Dom couldn’t get the job done like he was supposed to, so he decided to take care of it by himself. Balor said that if Morgan had listened to him, she may not have lost at WarGames.

Balor said Morgan has to defend the Women’s World Championship against Iyo Sky on Saturday Night’s Main Event and has a lot to focus on. Morgan said she and Raquel Rodriguez would focus on Damage CTRL, then added that she hopes Balor knows what he’s doing.

Balor said he knows what he’s doing. He showed off his tag team title belt and said that Judgment Day wins when everyone listens to him. Balor walked off. Morgan asked Dominik Mysterio to keep an eye on Balor because she and Rodriguez had a match. Entrances for the women’s tag team match took place…

1. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Sky had Rodriguez draped over the ropes when she went for a kick that missed completely. Barrett said he wasn’t sure what she was going over. Sky put Morgan down and went up top for her finisher, but Morgan regrouped and tripped her up on the ropes.

Rodriguez tagged in and set up for her Tejana Bomb finisher, but Sky escaped and hit a missile dropkick. Sane followed up with an Insane Elbow and had the pin, but Morgan broke it up. Sky cleared Morgan from the ring and then hit her with a suicide dive.

Sane threw a series of strikes at Rodriguez before running into a big boot. Rodriguez followed up with a Tejana Bomb and then pinned Sane.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane in roughly 5:30.

After the match, Morgan and Rodriguez attacked Sane. Rhea Ripley’s music hit and she ran out. Morgan acted like she was going to fight Ripley, but she fled the ring once Ripley arrived. Ripley cleared Rodriguez from the ring with a clothesline and then slammed her head on the broadcast several times.

Morgan hopped on Ripley’s back, but Ripley backed into the ring post. Rodriguez kicked Ripley and then ran her eye into the edge of the broadcast table. Ripley sold her eye while the broadcast team reminded viewers of her orbital bone injury. Security quickly intervened…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining tag match aside from that Sky botch. Ripley stood up and was ready to fight after the table spot, so I’m not sure whether it was an injury angle intended to write her out again.

Backstage, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was about to be interviewed by Cathy Kelley, but Finn Balor interrupted him. Balor, who was accompanied by Dom, said Gunther owes him a title match after he helped Gunther beat Priest twice.

Gunther said he doesn’t owe Balor anything and never asked for his help. Gunther said he needed to beat Priest by himself and for himself, which Balor took away from him. Dom held up two fingers. Gunther swatted Dom’s hand and asked why he was so confident. Gunther assumed it was because Dom scored a victory over Priest unlike Balor. Gunther said he was going to have a chat with Adam Pearce…

Entrances for the Triple Threat match took place…

2. Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match. Baszler ran Kai into the side of the broadcast table and then chance hit Baszler with a corkscrew dive. [C] Late in the match, Chance hit a 450 Splash on Baszler, but Kai hoisted up Chance and then dropped her into a kick before pinning her…

Dakota Kai defeated Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler in roughly 7:00 to advance in the Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament.

Powell’s POV: Kai should be a player in this tournament after that video promo she had on a recent Raw. Yes, they are following the same tournament formula as the Women’s U.S. Championship tournament that is playing out on Smackdown. Here’s the brackets that Paul Levesque put out on social media earlier today.

A New Day video package aired… Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were shown walking separately in the backstage area while Tessitore hyped the New Day celebration for after the first commercial break, which occurred 52 minutes into the show… [C]

A video package hyped the debut of the January 6 Raw debut on Netflix…

Barrett announced Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn as the main event of this episode…

Raw general manager Adam Pearce stood in the ring for the New Day ceremony. There were balloons, photos, championship belts, Booty O’s, and other New Day related objects in the ring. Pearce introduced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who walked out together and checked out some other New Day items that were set up on the stage along with an inflatable box of Booty O’s. Pearce got the crowd to chant “New Day Rocks” and then left the ring.

[Hour Two] Woods said getting to this point is more than they could have dreamed of. Woods said they wanted to thank everyone. Kingston said it’s been a hell of a ride. He said he never in his wildest dreams would have imagined everything they accomplished. Kingston said they couldn’t have done it without the fans.

Fans called for Big E. Woods said they miss him too. Woods said what they were about to tell the fans is not their fault. Woods said they have nothing but love for the fans. Kingston said he and Woods spoke and after what happened between them last week.

Big E’s entrance theme interrupted Kingston. Big E walked out while Barrett said that while E has hosted premium live events, he hasn’t appeared on Raw or Smackdown in nearly four years. Big E joined Kingston and Woods inside the ring.

Big E told the fans that he can’t thank them enough. He said he wished he was there under different circumstances. Big E said that seeing Kingston and Woods bickering and saying some of the most hurtful things imaginable to one another hurt his soul.

Big E said they only had each other when they started New Day. He said Kingston was contemplating retirement, and he and Woods were close to being fired. Big E recalled Kingston and Woods being at the hospital making sure he was okay. He spoke about being in a neck brace when he held Kingston’s child for the first time.

Big E said what they built means a lot to people, and it means a hell of a lot to him. “So until I am medically cleared to return to this ring, I’m going to remind the two of you exactly who you are,” Big E said. Big E added that he would be there every week as their manager.

Woods was about to speak when a “New Day Rocks” chant broke out. “Now you want to come back,” Woods said. “After you watched us fight for months. After you watched us fight for months. After you watched us argue to the edge of a cliff and the last thing left to do is jump, now you want to come back. E, you left us.”

Big E pointed out that he broke his neck. Kingston cut him off and agreed that E left them. “Yeah, you broke your neck, so what?” Kingston said Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, and Edge broke their necks and came back. Woods said those three didn’t even have people to come back to.

Kingston said as big and strong as E is and because he never actually had surgery, he was actually telling them that he couldn’t have come back before. Big E said he’s been doing his best to get back. Woods said he tore his Achilles tendon off the one and actually needed surgery, but he was back in nine months for Big E.

Kingston said that if E actually cared about them, he would have been back a long time ago. Kingston said E chose his new life, his new girlfriend, and new stepchild over them. “Do you even realize the burden that you’ve become?” Woods asked. Woods complained about fans everywhere saying they miss E. Woods said they also miss E, but E didn’t miss them.

Kingston said their philosophy from the start was about the brotherhood. He said it was “we before me.” Kingston said broken neck or not, Big E chose himself over him and Woods. Woods told E to stop teasing the people and speak the truth.

“You are never going to be medically cleared,” Woods said. Woods told E to get the hell out of the ring and get back to his desk where he belongs. Woods told E that they would call him if they needed him. The camera mic picked up Big E saying he wouldn’t throw it all away. He said they could fix this.

Big E went for a hug, but Kingston straight-armed him to keep him away. Big E pleaded with Woods. Big E asked if it was really over and then exited the ring. Kingston and Woods looked at one another and then they did a bro handshake while the fans booed… [C]

Powell’s POV: Mixed feelings. Kingston and Woods turning on Big E was impactful, but they were so over the top in heeling on him for not coming back despite his neck injury that it just didn’t feel genuine.

A Karrion Kross video promo aired. He said he’s done some terrible things to people and he’s actually proud of. He said he has a tolerance when people do things back to him, but he took issue with “that creature” being sent to go after his wife. Kross said he wants the Wyatt Sicks in the arena next week. Kross said they started the fire and now he will make sure they burn in it…

3. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match. Both entrances were televised. Gunther placed Dom on the apron and then patted him on the head. Dom slapped Gunther, who responded by knocking him off the apron with a big boot.

Gunther went to the floor and set up for a powerbomb, but Dom countered into a huracanrana that sent Gunther into the post. Dom hit Gunther with a suicide dive and was standing tall and being booed loudly heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]