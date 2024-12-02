AEW Dynamite rating for the Thanksgiving Eve edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 536,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 640,000 viewership total for last Wednesday’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.15 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last Wednesday’s 0.20 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 632,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the November 29, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 858,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last year’s Thanksgiving Eve edition had 845,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating.