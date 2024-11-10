Labor of Love held “Mischief Night Mayhem 3” results: Vetter’s review of Matt Makowski vs. Brian Johnson, Eli Isom vs. Myung-Jae Lee, The High Flying Star Machines vs. The Xyberhawk

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Labor of Love “Mischief Night Mayhem 3”

October 26, 2024 in Croydon, Pennsylvania at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Streamed free on the YouTube.com

This show has been posted for free on YouTube, and it was filmed with multiple cameras. Google Maps shows that Croydon is northeast of Philadelphia and is right on the border with New Jersey. This brewery is an awkwardly narrow building with fans basically packed on opposite sides of the ring, and almost no room for fans on the other two sides, but the crowd is maybe 150-200. There is NO commentary. I don’t know almost anyone on this show but I tuned in specifically because of matches 1, 9 and 10 (and I admittedly considered just watching those three.)

1. Eli Isom vs. Myung-Jae Lee. Isom had a nice run in the ROH Sinclair era, and I’ve seen a lot of Lee in Canada’s C*4 Wrestling, along with indies in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Quick mat reversals to open; I know these two have been on Black Label Pro shows together so they are certainly familiar with each other. Lee hit a plancha to the floor at 2:00 and they traded some chops in front of the fans. Back in the ring, Lee hit a top-rope Meteora. Isom hit a spinning back suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Lee hit a flying knee to the chest for a nearfall. Isom did an Airplane Spin, then he hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. A fan handed Isom a beer; he drank it and fired up. Isom hit a brainbuster for the pin. Good opener.

Eli Isom defeated Myung-Jae Lee at 7:57.

2. Dylan Mesh and John Lee Kirk (w/Dr. Ethan Wilde) vs. Bonez and Hamlet Hurtssue. Because I don’t know these four, I had to Google their names to find out which guy is which. Mesh is white; Kirk is Black. Mesh and Kirk worked over Bonez. Wilde attacked Hamlet on the floor. Mesh hit a swinging faceplant on Bonez for the pin. Adequate.

3. Baron Minde, Martin Hughes, and Tom LaRosa vs. Caleb Walsh, Julien Alexander, and Rojas. Again, I don’t know any of these six. They all brawled at the bell. We had a pin out of nowhere! I didn’t get a chance to even get into this.

Baron Minde, Martin Hughes, and Tom LaRosa defeated Caleb Walsh, Julien Alexander, and Rojas at 2:52.

4. Ryan Mooney vs. Ashley Buchanan. Mooney is a redhead and I’ve seen him before, and he’s a heel tonight. Ashley is dressed like a stereotypical female trucker, in blue jeans, vest and baseball cap. Mooney attacked at the bell. Ashley wrestles in a basic black sports bra; Buchanan hit a Thesz Press and several punches to his face. He worked over Ashley’s left ankle. Buchanan hit a snap suplex and a Flatliner. Mooney hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 6:00, and he applied a reverse Figure Four Leglock, and Ashley tapped out. So-so.

Ryan Mooney defeated Ashley Buchanan at 6:31.

5. “The Colony” Electro Ant and Ultimo Ant vs. “The Colony Nomad” Cutter Ant and Worker Ant. Cutter Ant carried a hatchet and wore a lumberjack shirt so he’ll be easy to remember! Electro Ant (in blue) went to the floor and touched a fuse box to ‘draw energy from it.’ Funny. Electro and Ultimo (in pink) worked over Worker Ant. Cutter Ant hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 5:30. Ultimo got a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. Meh.

Electro Ant and Ultimo Ant defeated Cutter Ant and Worker Ant at 6:10.

6. “The Outfielders” Shea McCoy and Weber Hatfield vs. “The Rep” Dave McCall and Nate Wallace. I’ve seen the Outfielders at least once before, and they are a fun intergender team. Shea was dressed like Little Red Riding Hood; both she and Weber also wore skeleton outfits. The Rep are Black men and I think I’ve seen them once before. McCall — the thinner guy on his team — opened against Weber. Shea got in and hit McCall but she is much smaller and not all that believable in her offense. Wallace got in and he tossed Weber all the way across the ring at 3:30. McCoy hit a doublestomp to Wallace’s chest and he tagged in Shea at 6:30. Shea hit some running back elbows in opposite corners on the opponents, then rolling cannonballs. McCall hit a Falcon Arrow on Shea for a nearfall. McCall hit a roundhouse kick that struck both Wallace and Shea! Weber hit a Code Red and pinned McCall. Okay.

Shea McCoy and Weber Hatfield defeated Dave McCall and Nate Wallace at 9:51.

7. Curt Robinson vs. Shaun Smith. Smith just had an AEW Collision match against Brian Cage and Lance Archer; I saw him have a really good match over WrestleMania weekend. I’ve seen Robinson in southern promotions; he’s white and wore black pants. They traded quick reversals at the bell, and Shaun hit a springboard forearm that sent Curt to the floor. In the ring, Robinson hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30, and he paused to comb his hair, drawing boos. Smith hit a Lionsault Press and a doublestomp to the chest at 3:00, then a Triangle Moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Shaun hit another suplex and kipped up to his feet. He climbed the ropes but Robinson pushed the ref into the ropes, crotching Smith. Robinson slammed Smith, grabbed a handful of tights, and scored the quick pin. Good while it lasted… but both of these guys are talented and this should have been at least twice this long.

Curt Robinson defeated Shaun Smith at 4:36.

8. Allie Katch vs. Leo Sparrow. I’ve seen Sparrow a few times at Create-A-Pro. I admittedly don’t find Katch to be believable at all against bigger, stronger men. Allie wore a bat costume and wings so she is “Allie Bat” for the night. She hit a senton; Leo hit a kick to the gut and was booed. She hit a running crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:00. He hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor and celebrated and was booed some more. In the ring, he hit a running knee to the forehead at 3:00 and a knee strike to her spine, and Leo kept her grounded. He snapped her throat across the top rope and remained in charge. She hit a clothesline and they were both down at 5:30.

Allie hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. Leo hit a double-arm DDT, but he missed a Best Moonsault Ever. A bra strap snapped; sorry guys no accidental exposure but she stopped to fix it. She hit a piledriver for the pin. Okay action.

Allie Katch defeated Leo Sparrow at 7:50.

9. “The High Flying Star Machines” BK Westbrook, Bojack, and Diego Hill vs. “The Xyberhawk” Danjerhawk, Razerhawk, and Thvnderhawk. Yes, I tuned in for this match. I’ve seen the Hawks at a show over WrestleMania weekend; they all are dressed like yellow, red and blue Power Rangers and these masked guys could easily be anyone. (Did they wrestle earlier in the show and are doing double duty? Frankly I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case.) BK opened against blue hawk. Diego and yellow hawk traded quick offense. Bojack bodyslammed red hawk and got a nearfall at 4:00. Diego hit a running Shooting Star Press. Diego hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes for a nearfall, as the HFSM worked over red hawk. Bojack hit a massive senton for a nearfall. Yellow hawk got a hot tag at 9:30 and he hit some kicks on Diego, including an enzuigiri.

Yellow hawk hit a missile dropkick-and-senton combo. He flipped Bojack head-first into the middle turnbuckle. Yellow hawk and red hawk hit stereo 619s on Bojack for a nearfall at 11:30. Diego hit a frogsplash on yellow hawk for a nearfall and suddenly everyone was down. Yellow and red hawks hit stereo superkicks and a team Lungblower on Bojack. Yellow hawk dove through the ropes onto Bojack at 14:00. Yellow and red hawks hit stereo dives to opposite sides of the ring. However, Bojack caught yellow hawk and slammed him on the apron. A guy I don’t know shoved blue hawk off the top-rope. Diego hit a second-rope flying bulldog move for the pin. That was really good and easily best match of the show so far.

BK Westbrook, Bojack, and Diego Hill defeated Danjerhawk, Razerhawk, and Thvnderhawk at 16:10.

* In a promo shot outside, HFSM boasted about being the best trio in the South. They are coming back for a tournament in March.

10. Matt Makowski vs. “The Mecca” Brian Johnson. Makowski is a short shootfighter and I’m a big fan. Johnson was used a lot during the end of the ROH Sinclair era and he’s a heel heat magnet. He attacked from behind before Matt had removed his ring jacket, and they immediately brawled to ringside. In the ring, Matt hit a back suplex at 2:30, then a spinning leg lariat that sent Mecca to the floor. In the ring, Brian took control and hit a series of knee strikes in the corner. Matt hit a running knee to the chest for a nearfall at 8:00.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mecca accidentally clotheslined the ref! He went for a low blow but Makowski blocked it, and Matt applied a rear-naked choke; Mecca tapped out at 10:00 but we didn’t have a ref! Mecca hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Mecca hit a swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall. Matt did a slingshot into the corner, then he hit an enzuigiri for the pin. Decent match.

Matt Makowski defeated “The Mecca” Brian Johnson at 12:42.

Final Thoughts: I’ll go with the High Flying Star Machines six-man for best match, the opener second place, and the main event gets third. I really have liked what I’ve seen from Robinson and Smith in the past, so their match being so short was the only disappointment here. Check out the three matches I outlined. The rest was fine; I wasn’t offended by anything, and nothing was terrible, but I didn’t see anyone new that really jumped out at me, either.

I acknowledge this show won’t be for everyone, especially if you need commentary to enjoy a show, or feel you need to know who everyone is. I admittedly knew just a few guys here, but I enjoyed this for what it was.

No, I don’t think Allie Katch or Shea McCoy are particularly believable against men; they are fairly short and not muscular. But they are both decent wrestlers, so why not just have them fight each other? That would be better than the matches they were in.