NXT Level Up results (11/8): O’Connor’s review of “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang vs. Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and Shiloh Hill, and Kali Armstrong vs. Dani Palmer

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 143)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 8, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Dani Palmer made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed viewers to the show…

1. Dani Palmer vs. Kali Armstrong. Armstrong dropped Palmer face first to the mat early before transitioning into an armlock. Palmer responded with an armdrag and applied pressure on the arm of Armstrong. Armstrong hit a powerslam and wore down Palmer in the corner with kicks and stomps. Palmer looked for a rollup but Armstrong powered Palmer down once more turning her inside out with a shoulder block. Armstrong looked for a scoop slam but Palmer hit Armstrong with a dropkick to turn the momentum. Palmer seeking the end, climbed to the top and hit the twisting moonsault for the win…. [C]

Dani Palmer defeated Kali Armstrong via pinfall in 4:35.

2. Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and Shiloh Hill vs. “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang. Wolfgang and Lennox started the match before Wolfgang tagged in Mark Coffey and Lennox tagged in Hill. Joe Coffey headed into the ring but was taken to the mat by James. Mark Coffey tagged back in but then tagged back out to Wolfgang keeping the ‘Gallus’ team fresh. Joe Coffey back in dropped a corner elbow for a near fall. James looked for the hot tag as Wolfgang attempted to prevent the tag. James kicked free and tagged in Lennox who took it to all members of ‘Gallus’ and looked to finish but Joe Coffey rocked Lennox with a flying headbutt. Hill cut off Mark Coffey and sent him to ringside as Lennox rolled up Joe Coffey and got the victory for his team.

Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and Shiloh Hill defeated “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang via pinfall in 6:12.

John’s Ramblings: Another enjoyable show with the 6 man tag main event the highlight. James, Lennox and Hill kept up with the experienced Gallus team every step of the way and the future seems bright for the trio. I am interested in following the progress of these youngsters as their careers develop.