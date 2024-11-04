TNA Impact preview: X Division Title match set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Bailey vs. Moose for the X Division Title

-Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz and Alisha Edwards

-Wendy Choo vs. Rosemary in a No DQ match

Powell’s POV: This show was taped on October 27 in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).